At 56, Ahn Jae-wook Transforms Into a White-Haired Old Man: "Showing You What Dad Will Look Like Someday"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Ahn Jae-wook drew attention after revealing his transformation into an old man with white hair and deep wrinkles.

On the 5th, Ahn Jae-wook posted photos on his social media with the caption, "I'm showing you in advance—what Dad will look like someday!! ^^;;"

In the photos, Ahn Jae-wook appears in elderly makeup featuring white hair and a face covered in wrinkles. He looked noticeably different from usual as he posed for the camera, bringing smiles to viewers.

Ahn Jae-wook also posed with his wife, musical theater actress Choi Hyun Joo, and their two children, showing the family enjoying a harmonious moment together. The photos also included the phrase "support for the rehearsal," suggesting that they were related to a production he is currently involved in.

Along with the photos, Ahn Jae-wook personally explained the meaning behind his elderly makeup and described it as "what Dad will look like someday," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-wook, who was born in 1971, is 56 years old this year. He married musical theater actress Choi Hyun Joo in 2015, and they have a daughter and a son.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.