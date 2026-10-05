Lee Soo-young Suspends DJ Work After Son’s “Acute Leukemia” Diagnosis: “I Need to Focus on Chemotherapy and Stay by His Side”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Lee Soo-young is taking a temporary break from the microphone after her son was diagnosed with leukemia. With a lengthy treatment period expected, she has decided to stay by her child’s side rather than appear on broadcasts for the time being.

On the 5th, Lee Soo-young personally shared an update through the official website of CBS Music FM’s “Lee Soo-young’s Let’s Meet at Noon.”

She cautiously began by saying that listeners must have been wondering why she had not appeared on the show without any explanation since the Chuseok holiday.

According to Lee Soo-young, her son suddenly fell ill before the Chuseok holiday and underwent tests at a hospital. He was diagnosed with acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia during the process. He is currently hospitalized and has begun treatment.

Lee said that although her son is undergoing tests and treatment that are difficult for a child so young to endure, he is holding up far more bravely than expected. She added that she, too, is steeling herself as she watches over him and gets through each day by his side.

She also explained why she decided to take a break from her work as a radio DJ. Treatment is expected to last a long time, and because intensive chemotherapy will continue during the initial stage, she is in a situation where she cannot take her eyes off her child for the time being.

Lee ultimately decided to temporarily suspend her long-running hosting duties on “Let’s Meet at Noon.” Although she worried that listeners and fans would be shocked by the sudden news, she also asked them to support her son so he can get through the treatment process well.

Lee married a non-celebrity who is 10 years older in 2010 and has a son. Since taking on the role of DJ for “Let’s Meet at Noon” in 2017, she has met listeners through the program, and messages of support and comfort have followed news of her break.

The following is the full text of Lee Soo-young’s post.

Hello. This is Lee Soo-young from Let’s Meet at Noon.

I imagine everyone was puzzled because I have not been on the air or said anything since Chuseok.

The reason is that my child suddenly became ill before the Chuseok holiday, and while receiving tests at the hospital, was diagnosed with acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and had to be hospitalized.

He has now begun treatment and is doing his best to endure it.

Although tests and treatment that are difficult to endure at such a young age continue, my child is enduring them bravely and admirably, to the point of surprising me as his mother,

Watching him by his side, I am also trying to steel myself and get through each day with him.

However, because the expected treatment period is very long, and intensive chemotherapy will continue especially at the beginning, I am in a situation where I cannot take my eyes off him even for a moment,

I have therefore decided, unavoidably, to take a break from hosting Let’s Meet at Noon for the time being.

Although I feel deeply sorry that this sudden news may have shocked and worried everyone, I would be truly grateful if our family members and all our Crystal fans

would pray with us so that our child can get through this time well.

I feel sad and sorry that I will not be able to meet you for the time being,

but I made this difficult decision because I believe that now, above all else, I need to remain by my child’s side as a mother and help the child get through this difficult course of treatment,

so I sincerely ask everyone to understand with kindness and compassion.

To everyone who has cherished and loved me and Let’s Meet at Noon, I want to say once again that I am sincerely sorry and that I will always love you,

I will wait more eagerly than anyone for the day when I can greet you again in good health and with a healthy heart. I would be truly grateful if you would do the same.

Let’s meet again at noon.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.