Han Ji-min's Nephew Roma Has Grown Into a Handsome Young Man... Heartwarming 'Subway Date'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Ji-min shared an update featuring her nephew Roma, who has grown so much.

On the 5th, Han Ji-min posted a photo with the brief caption, "Roma♥."

The photo shows Han Ji-min riding the subway with her nephew Roma as they head somewhere. Wearing a hat and mask to cover her face, Han Ji-min sat beside her nephew and took a commemorative photo, creating a heartwarming scene.

Roma, who has shot up in height, particularly caught attention with his tall, handsome appearance. His celebrity-like aura drew admiration.

Han Ji-min is also well known for her exceptional love for her nephew. She has shown her special affection by setting her personal social media account ID to 'Roma's Aunt' and even buying and wearing a hat embroidered with her nephew's name.

She has also joined Roma for a commercial shoot. Roma, who drew attention from a young age for his striking resemblance to Han Ji-min, has once again caught the public's eye after growing so much.

Meanwhile, Han Ji-min appeared this year in the drama 'Pre-Marriage Love.'

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.