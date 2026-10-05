Lee Soo-young Reveals Her Son Is Battling Leukemia: "Intensive Chemotherapy, Taking a Temporary Break from Nine Years as a DJ"

Lee Soo-young. Sportschosun database

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Singer Lee Soo-young has revealed that her son is battling leukemia and will temporarily step away from the radio DJ role she has held for nine years.

On the 5th, Lee Soo-young posted a lengthy message on the official website of CBS Music FM's "Let's Meet at 12 with Lee Soo-young," explaining why she would be taking a break from her radio DJ duties.

Lee Soo-young first explained why she had recently been unable to appear on the show, saying, "I imagine everyone was puzzled because I haven't been heard from since Chuseok without saying anything." She added, "Before the Chuseok holiday, my child suddenly fell ill. While undergoing tests at the hospital, my child was diagnosed with acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and had to be hospitalized. Treatment has now begun, and my child is enduring it bravely."

She continued, "My child is undergoing tests and treatment that are difficult to bear at such a young age, but is enduring everything so bravely and admirably that even I, the child's mother, am amazed. Watching my child go through this by my side, I am also trying to pull myself together and get through each day with my child."

To focus on her son's initial treatment, she will also take a temporary break from "Let's Meet at 12," which she has hosted for about nine years. Lee Soo-young explained, "The anticipated treatment period is very long, and intensive chemotherapy will continue particularly during the early stages, making it impossible for me to take my eyes off my child even for a moment. Therefore, I have reluctantly decided to take a break from hosting 'Let's Meet at 12' for the time being."

She also asked for the understanding of listeners and fans who may be shocked by the sudden news. Lee Soo-young said, "I would be truly grateful if the 'Let's Meet at 12' family and all of Krystal Jung's fans could pray with us so that my child can get through this difficult time."

She continued, "I feel sorry and saddened that I won't be able to meet you for the time being, but this was a difficult decision I made because I believe that now, more than anything, I need to stand by my child as a mother and help my child get through this difficult treatment. I ask for your understanding."

She added, "I will wait more eagerly than anyone for the day when I can greet you again in good health and with a healthy spirit," promising her return with the words, "Let's meet again at 12."

Lee Soo-young made her debut in 1999 with her first album, I Believe, and has been loved for numerous hit songs, including "La La La" and "A Teardrop by Itself." She married a non-celebrity who is 10 years older than her in 2010 and has a son.

Since October 2017, she has hosted CBS Music FM's "Let's Meet at 12 with Lee Soo-young," meeting listeners for about nine years. CBS announcer Chae Seon-a is expected to host the program in her absence.

The following is the full text of Lee Soo-young's message.

Hello. This is Lee Soo-young from "Let's Meet at 12."

I imagine everyone was puzzled because I haven't been heard from since Chuseok without saying anything.

The reason is that, before the Chuseok holiday, my child suddenly fell ill. While undergoing tests at the hospital, my child was diagnosed with acute T-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and had to be hospitalized,

and has now begun treatment and is enduring it bravely.

My child is undergoing tests and treatment that are difficult to bear at such a young age, but is enduring everything so bravely and admirably that even I, the child's mother, am amazed,

and as I watch my child go through this by my side, I am also trying to pull myself together and get through each day with my child.

However, the anticipated treatment period is very long, and intensive chemotherapy will continue particularly during the early stages, making it impossible for me to take my eyes off my child even for a moment,

so I have reluctantly decided to take a break from hosting "Let's Meet at 12" for the time being.

I am sorry that this sudden news may have shocked and worried everyone, but to the "Let's Meet at 12" family and all of Krystal Jung's fans,

I would be truly grateful if you could pray with us so that my child can get through this difficult time.

I feel sorry and saddened that I won't be able to meet you for the time being,

but this was a difficult decision I made because I believe that now, more than anything, I need to stand by my child as a mother and help my child get through this difficult treatment.

I sincerely ask everyone to understand with generous hearts.

To everyone who has cherished and loved me and "Let's Meet at 12," I want to once again sincerely apologize and tell you that I will always love you,

and I will wait more eagerly than anyone for the day when I can greet you again in good health and with a healthy spirit. I would be truly grateful if you could do the same.

Let's meet again at 12.

Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.