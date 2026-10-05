"I Wish I Had Done Better—Filled with Regret": Kim So-hyun Opens Up Ahead of the Premiere of the Late Ahn Pan-seok's Final Work, 'Love Doctor'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim So-hyun expressed her longing for the late director Ahn Pan-seok ahead of the premiere of 'Love Doctor,' the director's final work.

On the fifth, Kim So-hyun posted a lengthy message on social media, saying, "ENA's 'Love Doctor' premieres today!"

Looking back on the time she spent preparing for the series, Kim So-hyun wrote, "The tension I felt when I first received the script, the concerns I had during filming, and all the moments when we cried and laughed together are vividly flashing before my eyes."

She continued, "I will never forget everything I learned from the late director Ahn Pan-seok, whom I deeply respected," adding, "As always, I am filled with regret, thinking that I should have done better and accomplished more. But I think the director would have told me that he liked it just as it was, which makes me miss him even more."

She also expressed her affection for the series, saying, "All the directors, staff members, and actors gave their best for 'Love Doctor,' and I, too, will watch the premiere with gratitude." She added, "I’ll see you every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ENA’s 'Love Doctor.' Please show us lots of interest and love."

The photos she shared showed the cast and crew at a script reading for 'Love Doctor.' Kim So-hyun and Choo Young-woo, as well as the late director Ahn Pan-seok, were all smiling brightly, suggesting the warm and friendly atmosphere on set at the time.

Premiering that day, 'Love Doctor' follows the romance between Park Min-jae, a doctoral student who was a swimmer in high school but lost one leg to an illness, played by Choo Young-woo, and Yoo-jin Lim, a master's student who wandered after losing her direction before embarking on a new path, played by Kim So-hyun.

Director Ahn Pan-seok, who helmed the series, died at the age of 64 in August after battling a cerebral hemorrhage. As the late director's final work, 'Love Doctor' has drawn attention ahead of its premiere, while tributes and feelings of longing for him continue to grow.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.