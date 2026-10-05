"I Found No Point in 'Assassin(s)' That Insulted Park Chung-hee and Yuk Young-soo"... So Jae-won Defends Film

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Amid the ongoing controversy over alleged historical distortion surrounding the film 'Assassin(s),' So Jae-won, the author of the original work for the film 'Hope,' shared his thoughts on the movie.

After watching director Hur Jin-ho's 'Assassin(s)' in person on the 5th, So Jae-won shared his assessment of the film and his position on the recent controversy through social media.

After watching the film, So Jae-won questioned the claim that it portrayed former President Park Chung-hee and Mrs. Yuk Young-soo in an insulting manner. He wrote, "The moment I walked out of the theater, I no longer felt that I needed to quietly sort out my thoughts. That was because I could not find any point in this film that could be considered insulting to President Park Chung-hee and Mrs. Yuk Young-soo."

He also questioned how much creative interpretation should be allowed when historical events are reinterpreted in film. So Jae-won asked, "Does this mean that even this degree of creativity is not allowed when it is based on history? Where, exactly, in the film's narrative or scenes are the rumors about President Park Chung-hee—rumors at the center of the controversy and too difficult even to mention?"

His decision to speak out publicly stemmed less from disappointment with the film itself than from concern that it was being devalued because of rumors that did not correspond to the facts. From a creator's perspective, So Jae-won explained that he wanted to examine the controversy surrounding the film himself before sharing his thoughts.

His assessment of the film was highly positive. So Jae-won praised it, saying, "The actors' performances and the director's work were so perfect that I could not find a single flaw. It was a work that proved the name Hur Jin-ho can now be called that of a master without sounding out of place."

However, he pointed to some regrettable aspects of the production process, separate from the film's overall quality. Drawing on his own experience creating works based on true stories, he argued that creators should consider the people portrayed in a work and those affected by the events it depicts.

So Jae-won cited the period when he wrote 'Hope.' Before making the work public, he personally met with the families of child sexual abuse victims, showed them the manuscript, and promised to abandon the entire project if its content could hurt a child.

He also explained that, while working on the film 'Air Murder,' which was based on the humidifier disinfectant scandal, he personally visited victims' organizations. After the film's release, he invited the victims and bereaved families first.

Based on these experiences, So Jae-won expressed regret that the controversy surrounding 'Assassin(s)' might have been reduced if the filmmakers had first explained the film's purpose and intent to people connected to the historical events.

So Jae-won stated, "If the director and the production company had prioritized showing respect for those who survived, would controversy have arisen around such a perfect work? I hope they will even now visit those who remain from that history and convey their sincerity."

Addressing director Hur Jin-ho and the production company, he urged, "Families who faced and endured the tragedy recorded in the pages of history are still living today. You must first convey to them a deep understanding of history, consolation, and the genuine intent behind the work. That is our courtesy to those who survived."

The "those who survived" mentioned by So Jae-won did not refer only to the families of former President Park Chung-hee and Mrs. Yuk Young-soo.

He explained, "History belongs to no one individual. Those who survived and lived through that history were not limited to the families of President Park Chung-hee and Mrs. Yuk Young-soo. Everyone who was there alongside history at the time is a survivor."

He also expressed hope that if people who experienced the historical events or lived through that era watched the film together, it could become more than a simple recreation of the past and broaden understanding between generations.

So Jae-won emphasized, "If all those people watched this film together, it would not have remained merely a film that creatively recreated the history of the past. It would be remembered as 'a great film that helps shape a new era' by presenting a new future."

Meanwhile, 'Assassin(s)' follows the background and suspicions surrounding the shooting of Yuk Young-soo on August 15, 1974.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.