Park Sung-kwang♥Lee Sol-i Attend KCM's Wedding Together After Denying Divorce Rumors: "Live Happily Ever After"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Comedian Park Sung-kwang and his wife, Lee Sol-i, attended singer KCM's wedding and offered their congratulations. KCM's real name is Kang Chang-mo.

On the 4th, Park Sung-kwang posted a video from KCM's wedding on his account along with the message, "Chang-mo, be happy!!!"

The video showed KCM, dressed in a tuxedo, walking down the aisle. Moving slowly with what appeared to be a nervous expression, KCM proceeded down the aisle to enthusiastic cheers from the guests. He then bowed toward the guests who had come to the wedding venue for him and thanked them, expressing his gratitude.

That same day, Park Sung-kwang's wife, Lee Sol-i, also shared footage from the wedding and offered warm congratulations to KCM and his wife, Bang Ye-won.

Lee Sol-i personally filmed and posted the moment KCM and Bang Ye-won kissed at their wedding. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "May you continue to live happily and beautifully together..♥" and wished them well for the future. Looking at the couple, she also expressed her admiration, writing, "Beautiful...♥♥♥"

The wedding was especially meaningful for KCM and Bang Ye-won. Although they had built a family together for many years, various circumstances meant they held their wedding ceremony only later.

KCM and Bang Ye-won welcomed their first daughter in 2012, while they were dating. However, they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony at the time due to KCM's military service, business failure and other circumstances. The couple later officially registered their marriage in 2022, becoming legally married, and welcomed their second daughter that same year. Last year, they also welcomed a third child, a son, becoming parents of three. After standing by each other's side and building a family with their three children over many years, the couple finally held their wedding ceremony and once again celebrated a new beginning as husband and wife.

Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i, along with the couple's close acquaintances, attended KCM's meaningful wedding to celebrate their future together. As it was a ceremony held after a long wait, congratulations and support filled the venue. Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i also shared in the joy by personally attending and offering KCM and Bang Ye-won their warm congratulations.

Meanwhile, Park Sung-kwang and Lee Sol-i married in 2020 and received widespread support after sharing their newlywed life on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny" and other programs. Lee Sol-i has also publicly revealed that she was battling a gynecological cancer and shared details of her treatment. She candidly discussed undergoing surgery and chemotherapy, receiving considerable support and encouragement from fans and the public. More recently, a divorce rumor involving Park Sung-kwang emerged after Lee Sol-i posted an enigmatic message on social media. Lee Sol-i personally explained the situation and dismissed the speculation.

Kim Sohee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.