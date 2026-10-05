"Gushing over bikini photos"—Shin-Soo Choo's son Choo Moo-bin reveals girlfriend and shares a sweet 'lovestagram'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Choo Moo-bin, the eldest son of former baseball player Shin-Soo Choo, has revealed his girlfriend, drawing attention with their sweet lovestagram.

Recently, Choo Moo-bin's girlfriend shared various snapshots of her daily life on social media. The photos showed her striking a sexy pose in a white mini dress as well as enjoying a vacation at the beach in a bikini.

In particular, Choo Moo-bin publicly expressed his affection by leaving comments on the photos she posted. He commented, "You're mine ♥" on one of her photos and wrote, "You're beautiful, babe ♥" on a picture of her wearing a bikini at the beach.

Meanwhile, Choo Moo-bin, the eldest son of Shin-Soo Choo and Ha Won-mi, was born in 2005 and is following in his father's footsteps by pursuing a career in baseball. He currently plays baseball at Orange Coast College in the United States.

Recently, he made headlines by sharing photos taken with his girlfriend on social media and revealing that they had celebrated their first anniversary.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.