Lee Kyung-shil Draws the Line at Daughter Jenny Son’s “Celebrity Child Benefits”: “She Doesn’t Get a Damn Thing; She’s Auditioning and Working as an Actress”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Lee Kyung-shil spoke candidly about her daughter’s entertainment career while sharing updates on Jenny Son, who is working as an actress and model.

Comedian Lee Kyung-shil appeared as a guest on KBS CoolFM’s “Park Myung-soo’s Radio Show,” which aired on the 5th.

Lee Kyung-shil shared updates on her recent activities, including her active presence on YouTube. She runs a channel called “New Woman” with Jo Hye-ryun. “I run a channel called ‘New Woman’ with Jo Hye-ryun. Park Myung-soo appeared on it recently and gave us a boost,” she said, expressing her gratitude to Park Myung-soo.

She also introduced another YouTube channel she runs with her daughter, “My Mom, Lee Kyung-shil.” The channel features content such as the mother and daughter traveling together and shows Lee Kyung-shil’s daily life from her daughter’s perspective.

Lee Kyung-shil said, “Many people say that ‘My Mom, Lee Kyung-shil’ is a healing program because they watch a mother traveling with her daughter. They say it offers vicarious healing and comfort. Please subscribe to it.”

Park Myung-soo asked about Jenny Son, saying, “Your daughter is an actress too, right? She looks like you.”

Jenny Son has been steadily building her acting career while working as an actress and model. Lee Kyung-shil personally described her daughter’s recent activities, saying, “My daughter is an actress too. She has filmed dramas from time to time. Right now, she is appearing in the play ‘I Love You, Mom,’ and she has been performing in the play ‘Yutzpracachia’ for the past few days. She will also be in a musical in November. She works hard, too.”

Lee Kyung-shil strongly rejected the view that her daughter receives preferential treatment in the entertainment industry because of her mother’s fame.

Lee Kyung-shil emphasized, “She doesn’t get a damn thing just for being Lee Kyung-shil’s daughter. I wish people wouldn’t misunderstand that. These days, everything is based on auditions.”

Her remarks underscored that Jenny Son’s career is not made easier simply because she is the daughter of a famous comedian. Lee Kyung-shil repeatedly stressed that her daughter is building her own path as an actress through auditions and other opportunities rather than relying on her mother’s name, expressing both affection and support for her.

Meanwhile, Jenny Son made her entertainment debut through the 2016 SBS Supermodel Contest. She later expanded her career from modeling into acting and majored in theater and film at York State University. Recently, she has been strengthening her position as an actress across dramas, plays and musicals.

Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.