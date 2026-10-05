"To Avoid Misunderstandings," Choi Go-gi's Fiancée Lee Joo-eun Calls His Ex-Wife Yu Gae-ip to Discuss Their Move to a Newlywed Home

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] YouTuber Lee Joo-eun, the fiancée of YouTuber Choi Go-gi, drew attention by discussing their move with Yu Gae-ip, Choi Go-gi's ex-wife.

On the fourth, a video titled "Is Jeju Island a Good Place to Live...? Finding a Newlywed Home in Jeju Island!" was posted on Choi Go-gi's YouTube channel, "Choi Go-gi."

Ahead of his marriage, Choi Go-gi went to look at newlywed homes with his fiancée, Lee Joo-eun. Choi Go-gi explained, "I looked at homes in Suwon, but there were no listings, and prices had gone up too much. We are trying to find a home with the money we have saved. After looking around in different places, we are considering Jeju Island."

He then told Lee Joo-eun, "If we end up living in Jeju Island, I will take good care of you. It would be nice because your family is also in Jeju Island," to which Lee Joo-eun replied with a laugh, "My mother told me not to worry about rice."

After looking at homes in Jeju Island as well, Lee Joo-eun said, "Thank you," and called Yu Gae-ip, drawing attention. When Choi Go-gi asked what they had discussed, Lee Joo-eun explained, "We talked about what would be best if we moved to Jeju Island. Wouldn't it be better to share this information so there are no misunderstandings? I think that is the right thing to do. There are things my mother needs to know, so we discussed what to do." Choi Go-gi also asked about Yu Gae-ip's reaction, and Lee Joo-eun said, "She said she would be happy as long as her daughter Sol-ip is happy."

Meanwhile, Choi Go-gi married Yu Gae-ip in 2016, and they had a daughter, Sol-ip, before divorcing in 2020. Choi Go-gi is raising their daughter and is preparing to remarry Lee Joo-eun, a producer for his YouTube channel.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.