Eric Nam to Release Fourth Full-Length Album on the 16th... Teaser Draws Attention with "Is This Loneliness?"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Eric Nam is returning with his fourth full-length album, which captures his inner world.

Eric Nam will release his fourth full-length album, "Confessions of a Lonely Heart," through various online music platforms at 1 p.m. on the 16th.

Eric Nam first drew attention with a teaser video released on his official social media accounts. Against the backdrop of quiet urban landscapes, including Hangang Riverside Park and roadside benches, he was shown spending time alone, sparking curiosity.

In the video's narration, Eric Nam said, "I often wake up in the middle of the night, stare into the darkness and listen to the sound of my own breathing. The noise in my head and the ringing in my ears never go away." He continued, "These days, I can't listen to music. Every song sounds like a love song written for someone else," sharing how he fills his days with podcasts, news and weather reports.

In particular, Eric Nam offered a candid glimpse into his inner thoughts, saying, "I don't know whether this is loneliness or a state in which I could collapse at any moment," and adding, "Maybe I need a single moment of warmth or someone who can make me feel something deep enough to hurt and bring me to tears."

Eric Nam has consistently released new music this year, including the singles "How the Fire Started," "Miss Me More" and "Someday." Through his fourth full-length album, he is expected to present a more candid story and highly polished music. Fans are eager to see how the lonely yet honest emotions revealed in the teaser video will be reflected in the new album.

Eric Nam recently signed an exclusive contract with the comprehensive entertainment company all my anecdotes and continues to pursue active work in music, television and film. He placed third in the NBC Peacock survival program "The Traitors 4," and has confirmed his participation as a voice actor in the animated film "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" and his appearance in the film "K-Pop: The Debut."

Eric Nam also successfully completed his performance "Spotlight: Eric Nam" at the Clive Davis Theater at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles and attended the "2026 MTV Video Music Awards." On the 3rd, he took the stage at the "2026 Art Forest Festival" held at Seoul Children's Grand Park, connecting with the audience.

Meanwhile, Eric Nam's fourth full-length album, "Confessions of a Lonely Heart," will be available through various online music platforms at 1 p.m. on the 16th.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

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