Kim Woo-bin Fumes at Lee Kwang Soo for Going from a 'Bubble Addict' to a 'Secret Photographer': "I Didn't Know He Was Taking Pictures of Me. Shouldn't I Report Him?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actors Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo-bin attended a concert by their close friend, singer Doh Kyung-soo, to show their support and later shared behind-the-scenes details from their post-concert gathering.

On the 4th, Lee Kwang Soo posted several photos on his social media account showing that he had attended Doh Kyung-soo's concert.

In the photos, Lee Kwang Soo can be seen sitting beside his close friend Kim Woo-bin and watching the performance. The two enjoyed the concert in a relaxed atmosphere and cheered on D.O. from the audience.

Kim Woo-bin also shared photos from the concert on his social media account that day, highlighting his close friendship with D.O. The longtime friendship among the three once again shone at the concert.

Their get-together continued after the concert. Kwang Soo shared photos of himself enjoying a post-concert meal of samgyeopsal with Kim Woo-bin and D.O. After watching the performance together, they also had dinner and spent a relaxed evening together.

A characteristically playful moment from Kwang Soo was also captured. He once again played the game of using a calculator to decide who would pay, which he had previously introduced on 'Kong Kong Pam Pam.' Photos showed him using the calculator to determine who would foot the bill after the meal, fully conveying the pair's unique chemistry.

Kim Woo-bin was ultimately chosen to pay. Kwang Soo even shared a photo of Kim Woo-bin standing at the register and making the payment, providing laughs to the very end. From cheering at the concert to the samgyeopsal after-party and the calculator game, the two displayed the relaxed and playful atmosphere expected of two of the entertainment industry's closest friends.

There was also a behind-the-scenes story about the payment. Kim Woo-bin expressed his disbelief on the fan communication platform, saying, "I didn't even know he was taking a picture while we were paying. He took it to post on Bubble. Shouldn't I report him for this?"

He continued, "I said I would pay the bill at the barbecue restaurant. But he insisted that we use the calculator. Kwang Soo hyung said he wanted to pay too." He added, "It came out as zero, so I paid. Since I had said from the beginning that I would pay, he insisted that we use the calculator anyway. If I had simply paid, at least I would have felt good about it. But this is just..." His bemused reaction generated even more laughter.

Meanwhile, D.O. held the '2026-2027 DOH KYUNG SOO CONCERT TOUR [DAY OFF] IN SEOUL' for three days from October 2 to 4 at Hall 5 of Exhibition Hall 1 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.