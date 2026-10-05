Joo Byung-jin Saved a Man on Hannam Bridge... "I Quietly Approached Him, Held Him, and Turned Him Over to Police" ("What Are You Going to Do with What You Leave Behind?")

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Joo Byung-jin recounted how he once rescued a man who was in a dangerous situation.

On the 5th, tvN STORY released a preview video titled "They Rescued Each Other: Joo Byung-jin and a Man Face to Face over the Han River" from the show "What Are You Going to Do with What You Leave Behind?"

Recalling a difficult period in his life, Joo Byung-jin said, "I once went to Hannam Bridge at dawn, just as it was beginning to get dark. Then I saw something moving by the railing in the darkness. A person had neatly taken off his shoes, was sitting on the railing, and was waving his arms. He would have fallen if things had gone a little further."

Joo Byung-jin said he quietly approached the man, held him, and helped him step down from the railing. "When I asked him what he was doing, he burst into tears. He even had something that looked like a bag of medication. We went to a street food tent and had a drink, and I told him that I had come from a similar place myself, but that he shouldn't give in to despair. I even offered some advice, which isn't like me," he said, explaining that he comforted the man who had attempted suicide.

Worried that the man might return to the Han River, Joo Byung-jin called the police and handed him over to them. Lee Young-ja asked, "Who rescued whom?" Joo Byung-jin responded with a faint smile, "We rescued each other."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.