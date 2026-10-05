'Single Mom' Ji Yeon-soo Took Calming Medication After Receiving Hate Comments Following Her Appearance on 'We Got Divorced': "It Was So Difficult That I Couldn't Sleep" (Yeonsurobda)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-soo opened up about how her feelings have changed as she recalled the difficult time she went through because of malicious comments in the past.

On the 5th, a video titled "Announcement of the Jeju Island Gift Winners!!! Be sure to check~" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Ji Yeon-soo's Yeonsurobda.' The video showed Ji Yeon-soo chatting with her close friend, reporter Yoo Soo-kyung, and communicating with fans through her YouTube channel.

Before drawing the winners of an event for her subscribers, Ji Yeon-soo revealed that she was both excited and nervous.

Ji Yeon-soo said, "I said I would draw a comment and a subscriber's name today, didn't I? I'm about to pick one, but I'm a little scared."

When the production staff told her, "There have been 1,100 comments in five days," Ji Yeon-soo was startled and expressed her emotion, saying, "Is this for real? Thank you. I didn't know people would respond so positively."

In particular, Ji Yeon-soo spoke about how the tone of the comments had changed from the past and opened up about the difficult time she endured because of malicious comments.

She confessed, "To be honest, I couldn't read the comments for a long time. I was at the point where I had to take a calming medication just to look at them. It was so frightening and difficult for me."

She was recalling a time when even checking the comments was a tremendous burden. However, because it was a YouTube channel she had created herself, she decided not to avoid them this time and instead face them head-on.

Ji Yeon-soo said, "It wasn't an easy challenge. Since it's my YouTube channel, I read them thinking, 'I have to overcome this.' These days, honestly, there are even times when I look forward to the comments. In the past, it was so difficult that I couldn't sleep, but these days, I feel like I'm enjoying each day."

In the past, she was afraid to read even a single comment, but now she finds herself looking forward to messages of support and comfort directed at her. The warm response from her fans appears to have given Ji Yeon-soo, who had suffered emotionally for a long time, considerable strength.

Ji Yeon-soo later took time to read the comments posted on her channel herself. As messages of support and comfort continued to appear, she repeatedly expressed her gratitude.

Ji Yeon-soo said, "Thank you so much. All 1,100 comments were like this. I can't believe that I get to experience a day like this, too. I'm so happy reading them, but I also wonder how happy my mother must be."

She also thought of her family, who had gone through emotional hardships alongside her.

When the production staff asked, "Have your family members contacted you?" Ji Yeon-soo replied, "They never mention it. That's because, when I was going through difficult times before, they pretended not to know because they were worried that I might become stressed. I think they are quietly watching over the current situation as well."

Near the end of the video, a comment from a fan who had stayed by Ji Yeon-soo's side and consistently supported her for a long time appeared. As she read the heartfelt message from the fan, with whom she had maintained a long-standing connection, Ji Yeon-soo eventually burst into tears.

Reporter Yoo Soo-kyung, who was watching, comforted her by saying, "I think starting YouTube was a really good decision. If you hadn't done it, people wouldn't have known what kind of person you are."

The production staff also said, "It seems that everyone was supporting you; they simply had no way to express their feelings."

For Ji Yeon-soo, who had been afraid even to read comments because of malicious messages, YouTube became a new channel of communication where she could tell her story directly and discover the sincere feelings of people she had been unable to reach. Her confession that she now looks forward to comments instead of avoiding them clearly showed both the time she had gone through and how she has changed.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of UKISS, in 2014, and they have a son, Minsu. The couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising their son on her own, while Eli Kim recently remarried and attracted public attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.