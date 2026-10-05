"90 kg to 51 kg" Kim Da-ye Gains 3 kg and Her Face Swells... "I Cut Out Late-Night Snacks and Successfully Lost the Weight Quickly"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kim Da-ye, comedian Park Soo-hong's wife and an influencer, was shocked by her very puffy face and began a three-day diet to quickly lose the weight she had gained.

On the 5th, a video titled "Mom Has Gained Weight Again... Starting a Diet While Raising a Child: A Day of Exercising with Jae-i" was released on the Happy Dahong YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Da-ye drew attention when she appeared with her face heavily swollen. She said, "What happened to Jae-i's mom, who lost weight from 90 kg to 51 kg? When I looked at my face in the morning, a chubby friend had appeared. Songpyeon and jeon were stored in my belly." She said she had gained weight during the Chuseok holiday. She then stepped on the scale, saying, "I need to manage my double chin and belly fat again. I think I gained about 3 to 4 kg." After seeing that she weighed 54 kg, she began a three-day diet to quickly lose the weight she had gained.

Kim Da-ye took probiotics on an empty stomach and regretted it, saying, "I regret not taking them regularly until now." She focused on managing her diet and exercising. She also took the stairs instead of the elevator and tried to keep moving throughout her daily routine.

After three days, her weight was 52.5 kg. Kim Da-ye said that refraining from late-night snacks had greatly helped her lose weight, adding, "Because I've gained weight before, I need to be especially careful." She managed her blood sugar while adjusting her diet and said childcare also helped her diet, including going for walks with her daughter, Jae-i.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong married Kim Da-ye, who is 23 years his junior, in 2021, and they welcomed a daughter in 2024.

Recently, the family boarded a flight to Guam for a family trip, but the departure was delayed after they gave up their seats because their daughter was crying intensely and then reversed that decision, sparking controversy. Park Soo-hong apologized, saying, "I was flustered because the baby was crying so hard upon boarding that we couldn't even take our seats, and I made an inexperienced decision. The incident was entirely caused by my ignorance of aviation-related procedures, and there is no excuse for it."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.