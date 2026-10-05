"I Had Surgery on My Pancreas and Duodenum..." Go Hyun-jung's Gaunt Appearance Draws Comments on Her Looks, Prompting an Outpouring of Support

Photo: Eyes Magazine's official Instagram

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Actress Go Hyun-jung appeared at an event looking thinner, prompting some over-the-line comments about her appearance. Support for Go Hyun-jung poured in after a comment explaining her health condition drew attention.

On the 4th, fashion and lifestyle web magazine Eyes Magazine posted a video on its social media showing Go Hyun-jung attending a luxury-brand event.

Go Hyun-jung appeared at the event in a mini dress featuring knot details, paired with studded heels for a sophisticated look. Her signature elegant appearance stood out, while her noticeably thinner frame and slimmer legs also drew attention. Footage also showed her staggering. As concerns arose over her significant weight loss, some comments crossed the line, including "She's disgusting," "She looks like AI," "She's not pretty," "Is she taking Mounjaro?" and "She looks old."

A comment offering support while explaining Go Hyun-jung's surgical history drew attention after receiving more than 3,000 likes. The commenter wrote, "I heard that Ms. Go Hyun-jung developed problems with her duodenum and pancreas, underwent major surgery, and is still receiving treatment and managing her health because of it. She personally stated that her current condition is a side effect of the surgery, not dieting. She must be the most upset of all, so shouldn't we refrain from making comments that could hurt her? I hope we can continue to see her for a long time in good health." Users who replied to the comment expressed their support, saying, "Thank you for the explanation. This comment probably needs to be pinned," "That's useful information. I hope she makes a speedy recovery," and "Thank you. I would have misunderstood if I had only watched the video without reading the comments."

Photo: Kang Min-kyung's YouTube channel

Last May, Go Hyun-jung discussed her health through the YouTube channel of Kang Min-kyung, a singer from Davichi. She said she had undergone emergency surgery in 2020, explaining, "They sutured the area connecting the duodenum and pancreas. I also had problems with my stomach, so it was complicated. I maintained my health by taking my medication properly, but I collapsed after experiencing severe stress in 2024."

She continued, "People tell me that I have no energy, and I really don't. I used to enjoy eating, but food doesn't go down well. I love gimbap, too, but I can only eat two or three pieces. I'm so afraid that something might happen if I eat. I hate having a stomachache after eating something." She also shared her frustration, saying, "People think I'm dieting intensely, but how could I diet when my health is constantly fluctuating? That's really not the case."

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung will appear in the upcoming film "Your Target."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.