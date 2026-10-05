Kim Bo-sung, exempted from military service due to visual impairment... "People misunderstood me, asking, 'Why aren't you serving when you look perfectly healthy?'"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actor Kim Bo-sung revisited the misunderstanding surrounding his military service exemption and even revealed a welfare card proving his grade 6 visual impairment.

On the 5th, a video titled "The Story of Kim Bo-sung Written on Namuwiki—We Asked Him Directly" was released on Kim Bo-sung's YouTube channel.

In the video, Kim Bo-sung took time to review his profile and information on the online information site Namuwiki. When he saw that it listed him as exempt from military service, he said, "I was exempted from military service because I have grade 6 visual impairment, and this became an issue." He said people misunderstood him, asking, "Why aren't you serving in the military when all four limbs appear to be fine?" He added, "I revealed on a TV broadcast all at once that I couldn't serve because of my poor eyesight, which cleared up the misunderstanding."

Kim Bo-sung also explained, "While doing martial arts, the eye that had been seeing well suffered another orbital fracture. The public learned once again that I cannot see out of my left eye. I think many people probably know that by now."

He said, "I originally applied to the Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command (ROK-SWC), but I kept failing, which made me very sad. So I filmed all the military camp experience programs," and revealed his welfare card.

Meanwhile, Kim Bo-sung married a non-celebrity partner seven years younger than him in 1998, and they have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.