Soyou's Ultra-Luxurious Own Home Bought with "Samsung–SK hynix Investment Profits": "It's So Spacious That a Helper Cleans It Twice a Week"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Soyou, formerly of the group Sistar, said she receives help from a cleaning helper to maintain her spacious home.

On the 5th, a video titled "You want me to clean? I just woke up..? Introducing Soyou's Home-Cleaning Essentials" was posted on Soyou's YouTube channel, SOYOUGI.

Soyou began cleaning her home while still groggy, saying, "I shared some cleaning tips last time, and I guess people responded well. Then the production team suddenly suggested filming a cleaning video. I had only just woken up.."

She first cleaned the entryway, saying, "I heard that keeping the entrance clean brings good financial luck." She added, "My cleaning helper comes twice a week. Since the house is so spacious, it can be difficult to clean everything in one day, so sometimes she does it in sections. I also take care of the things that are visible."

After passing through a home workout room equipped with a StairMaster, foam roller and resistance bands, she moved on to cleaning the bathroom. Soyou again explained why she cleans herself, saying, "Because the house is so large, it may be difficult for my helper to handle it alone. I take care of the small things and anything that bothers me."

Meanwhile, Soyou drew attention by revealing that profits from stocks she invested in 10 years ago had greatly helped her purchase a new home. She said, "About 10 years ago, I invested around 100 million won in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix stocks because I wanted to learn about investing. When it was time to move, my mother brought up the stocks, and the profits allowed me to move into a new home."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.