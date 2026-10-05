After Saying She Received Only 850,000 Won in Child Support, Ji Yeon-soo Quits Gomtang Restaurant Job: "I'm Submitting Résumés" (Yeonsuropta)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Ji Yeon-soo shared an update after leaving her job at a gomtang restaurant, explaining that she had to quit because of an injury. She said that despite her difficult circumstances, she is looking for a new part-time job and preparing to return to work.

On the 5th, the YouTube channel 'Ji Yeon-soo's Yeonsuropta' released a video titled "Jeju Island Gift Giveaway Winners Announced!!! Be Sure to Check~." The video showed Ji Yeon-soo chatting with her close friend, reporter Yoo Soo-kyung, and communicating with fans through her YouTube channel.

Ji Yeon-soo first shared an update on her recent activities, admitting that she had recently left the gomtang restaurant where she had been working. The reason was an injury to her right arm.

Ji Yeon-soo explained, "I quit because of a right-arm injury. I am on leave for the time being. I kept receiving only physical therapy while I was still in pain. Then, when I went to get proper treatment, I learned that all the muscles had torn and that I was in no condition to work."

She had continued working while enduring the pain, but a detailed medical examination showed that her condition was severe enough to make it difficult for her to keep working. Ultimately, she decided to take a temporary break from work to focus on her health.

That did not mean she was simply taking time off. Ji Yeon-soo said she was looking for a new job even while taking a break because of her injury.

She said, "Still, I'm looking for part-time work whenever I can. I'm searching for jobs within a 10-minute walk and submitting résumés." She added that she continues to look for work.

She also opened up about the cause of the injury. Ji Yeon-soo explained that the strain on her arm may have accumulated while she was working at a bridal shop in the past.

She said, "When you work at a bridal shop and fit dresses, you keep pulling with your arms, don't you? I kept working while my arm was strained, and it felt as if all that accumulated damage had finally given way." She added, "I will focus on treatment for the time being."

Even so, Ji Yeon-soo emphasized, "I'm not going to sit around doing nothing," expressing her determination to continue looking for things she can do while taking a break from work.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of the group UKISS, in 2014. They had a son, Minsu, before divorcing in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising her son alone, while Eli Kim recently remarried and drew attention.

In particular, Ji Yeon-soo previously revealed last June, regarding the child support she receives from her ex-husband Eli Kim, "I receive 850,000 won. But the minimum child support is 640,000 won. That's the amount paid for the youngest child." Then, last August, she revealed through her YouTube channel that she was working part-time at a gomtang restaurant without disclosing that she was a TV personality in order to cover her living expenses and child support payments.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.