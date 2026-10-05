Sean Marries Jung Hye-young After 3 Years and 10 Months of Courtship: "She Was Indifferent to Me at First"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Sean recalled his first meeting with his wife, Jung Hye-young, and shared the love story that led to their marriage.

On the 5th, a video titled "Why Sean Was Able to Marry Jung Hye-young (Advice on Dating, Marriage and Relationship Concerns; Story of Their First Meeting)" was posted on the YouTube channel "With Sean."

The video showed Sean attending an event, answering questions about dating and marriage, and recalling his first meeting with his wife, Jung Hye-young.

That day, Sean was asked when he became certain before marriage that she was "the one," prompting him to recall his first meeting with Jung Hye-young.

Sean said, "I was certain the moment I saw her at first sight that she was 'the one.' It was a moment straight out of a movie."

Sean felt something special from the moment he first saw Jung Hye-young. However, their first meeting, which made such a strong impression on Sean, did not carry the same meaning for Jung Hye-young.

Sean explained, "It's not that I look at everyone and think, 'This is the person.' Only when I saw Hye-young did I feel that she was the person I would spend the rest of my life with."

He added, "However, if you wait for someone who gives you that feeling of 'the one' to come along, you might never get married. That's because she came to me as 'the one,' but when you hear my wife's side of the story, it was simply indifference."

Although Jung Hye-young seemed destined to Sean, he was not someone who received any particular interest from her at the beginning.

Sean said that after their relationship began, his consistent efforts gradually opened Jung Hye-young's heart.

He said, "The opposite of love is not hate but indifference. My wife looked at me with indifference, and from her perspective, she married and is living with a man she had no interest in."

He continued, "That process involved expressing my love, gradually opening her heart, and ultimately taking three years and 10 months before we got married," explaining how long it took for them to go from dating to becoming husband and wife.

Sean emphasized that rather than simply waiting for a fated encounter, it is important not to let a meaningful connection slip away when someone who captures your heart appears.

He shared his own marriage advice, saying, "Not everyone gets a movie-like moment of love at first sight, and I think it is important not to let the opportunity slip away when someone feels like they could truly be your love."

Meanwhile, Sean married actress Jung Hye-young in 2004. They have two sons and two daughters and remain one of the entertainment industry's best-known loving couples.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.