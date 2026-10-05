'After Losing Her Eight-Year-Old Son,' Seong Hyeonju Breaks Down in Tears Over Her KBS 22nd Cohort's Loyalty: "They Stayed by Me Through the Funeral and Final Send-Off During COVID-19"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Seong Hyeonju shed tears as she recalled her son, who passed away at the age of eight.

On the 5th, a video titled "The Legendary 22nd Cohort MT, Part 2 [Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup EP.165]: The Reality of a Comedians' Retreat" was released on the YouTube channel Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.

Seong Hyeonju cautiously opened up about her eldest son, who had passed away, while discussing an essay documenting his life.

Seong Hyeonju said, "My son lived without consciousness for about 1,000 days. The book is about the people I met while caring for him, those who supported me, and those who gave me the strength to keep living. Many people have read it."

Looking back on her eldest son Seohu, she said, "I gave birth in 2014. He had an accident when he was five, and I had to let him go when he was eight. He spent 1,000 days in the intensive care unit. I cared for him. He was unconscious."

Seong Hyeonju then recalled the difficult period, opening up to her fellow cohort members for the first time about the time she lost her son.

Seong Hyeonju said, "This is something I had never even told my fellow cohort members. When I was going through that time, I didn't want to reveal it, so I kept it completely hidden and told only the female comedians I was truly close to."

She calmly described what happened at the time, saying, "My son passed away on Christmas Day. Because we knew it was coming, we stopped all medication and waited for him to pass away."

She added that the sight of her colleagues after her son's final moments remains vivid in her memory to this day.

Seong Hyeonju said, "It didn't take very long to get from the hospital room to the morgue. When we arrived, I closed my child's eyes for the last time. After I closed them, I turned around and saw my fellow cohort members standing there in long black padded coats."

She recalled, "Everyone quietly came and stayed with me throughout the funeral. The scene I still remember most clearly happened at 6:30 a.m. on the day of the final send-off. Because it was during COVID-19, everyone was wearing masks. My fellow cohort members had all arrived, and as the car pulled away, they bowed their heads and watched us leave."

Seong Hyeonju also opened up about how she felt as she watched that scene.

She said, "I looked out the window and thought I would have to spend the rest of my life repaying them." She added, "Although becoming a female comedian did not bring me wealth and fame, gaining such wonderful cohort members alone makes me think I made the right choice by becoming a comedian. I want to take this opportunity to thank you."

Even so, she shared one wish with her colleagues.

Seong Hyeonju said, "When my fellow cohort members have a child's first-birthday celebration or another happy occasion, they could invite me, but they don't. I think it's because they are worried it might remind me of my child." She added, "I hope everyone, not just my fellow cohort members, will feel comfortable inviting me and treating me casually."

Meanwhile, Seong Hyeonju made her debut in 2007 as part of the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)'s 22nd open-recruitment class of comedians and married in 2011. She welcomed Seohu in 2014 but endured the pain of losing him in 2020. Last September, she gave birth to a daughter, Ji-hu.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.