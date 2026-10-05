Park Ji-sun's Father Explains Why He Attends the Family Events of Her Acquaintances: "I Should Do What Ji-sun Would Have Done, at Least in Her Place"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Comedian Jang Hyo-in said she has remained in regular contact with the late Park Ji-sun's father.

On the 5th, a video titled 'The Reality of the Legendary 22nd Class' Comedians' Retreat, Part 2' was released on the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.'

The video featured fellow comedians from the 22nd class of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) open-recruit comedians. As they planned a performance ahead of the 20th anniversary of their debut next year, they naturally thought of their classmate Park Ji-sun, who passed away before them, and reminisced about her.

Jang Hyo-in said she has continued to stay in regular contact with Park Ji-sun's father even after Park Ji-sun's death.

Jang Hyo-in said, "I occasionally keep in touch with Ji-sun's father. Whenever our fellow comedians get together, I always contact him." She added, "He said he hoped people would remember Ji-sun for a long time and never forget her."

Explaining why she kept in touch, she said, "I contact him in advance because I worry that he might hear about it through another article or hear the news from someone else first and start thinking about various things."

The gesture was intended to show consideration for Park Ji-sun's father by informing him first, before he learned about his colleagues' news through another source. Jang Hyo-in said he was always delighted whenever she contacted him this way.

Jang Hyo-in said, "He gets so happy. Then he always asks me to contact him whenever there is a family occasion. I feel that I should do what Ji-sun would have done, at least in her place. So he tells me not to act as if Ji-sun is no longer part of things, but to tell him about it so he can do his part."

This passage vividly conveys the father's desire to maintain his ties with his daughter's colleagues even after her passing and fill the void left by Park Ji-sun. As Park Ji-sun's colleague, Jang Hyo-in has also continued her relationship with the family and kept the deceased's memory alive.

Jang Hyo-in also shared an unforgettable anecdote involving Park Ji-sun's father.

Park Ji-sun's father reportedly still keeps the mobile phone his daughter used. Jang Hyo-in confessed, "Sometimes I miss Ji-sun so much that I want to call out to her, so I have sent messages on KakaoTalk saying, 'Ji-sun, happy birthday. I miss you so much.'"

One day, however, Jang Hyo-in noticed that the '1' displayed next to her message had disappeared.

Jang Hyo-in recalled her shock at the time, saying, "My heart lurched when the '1' suddenly disappeared."

The person who had checked the message was Park Ji-sun's father. Jang Hyo-in said, "He once called me right away and said, 'You were surprised, weren't you? I wanted to make you feel that way, too.'"

By reading the message Jang Hyo-in had sent out of longing for his daughter, Park Ji-sun's father made her feel, if only for a moment, as though she had reconnected with the deceased. The fact that Park Ji-sun's family and colleagues remember and reminisce about her through one another makes the story all the more poignant.

With the words, "I miss Ji-sun so much that I want to call out to her," Jang Hyo-in revealed that her longing remained. Although much time has passed since Park Ji-sun's death, the image of her performing comedy alongside her colleagues remains vivid in their memories.

Park Ji-sun made her debut in 2007 as part of the 22nd class of KBS open-recruit comedians and won widespread affection through programs such as Gag Concert. The late comedian died in November 2020. Her fellow comedians from the 22nd KBS open-recruit class are planning a performance ahead of the 20th anniversary of their 2027 debut and are remembering Park Ji-sun once again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.