Yoo Jae-suk Reveals His YouTube Algorithm: "I Keep Up with History, Current Affairs and My Junior Colleagues' Shows"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk revealed the content he usually enjoys watching, along with his YouTube algorithm.

Recently, the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun released a video titled "Music Festival Is Just an Excuse." Soran's Ko Young-bae, CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa and HANRORO appeared as guests, chatting with Yoo Jae-suk and Joo Woo-jae about music, performances and recent trends.

The cast members discussed the kinds of content they usually enjoy, naturally turning the conversation to their "algorithms."

Yoo Jae-suk asked Ko Young-bae, "What do you watch? What do you watch a lot?" Ko Young-bae candidly replied, "I have a serious dopamine addiction. I watch a ton," adding, "I like that kind of stuff."

Joo Woo-jae then asked about Yoo Jae-suk's algorithm, saying, "What shows up on your algorithm?"

Yoo Jae-suk responded with an unexpected answer. "A lot of history and current affairs content comes up for me," he revealed.

Fans took notice when Yoo Jae-suk revealed that he mainly watches history and current affairs content, a preference that contrasts with the cheerful image he usually displays on variety shows.

After hearing this, Joo Woo-jae immediately brought up the so-called "12-monitor theory," a story about Yoo Jae-suk that has circulated for years.

Joo Woo-jae said, "You know that story, right? The one about the 12 monitors at home. The story says that because you have 12 monitors, you watch all of your junior colleagues' shows," adding, "There are some programs you might not want to watch, but you pick those out and watch them," drawing laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk acknowledged this as well, saying, "I watch things like that." In other words, he keeps up with even non-mainstream programs featuring his junior colleagues.

Joo Woo-jae also talked about Yoo Jae-suk's monitoring skills, which he had experienced firsthand on filming sets.

He said, "When we go to a shoot, he says, 'What did you do again?' Then we end up asking, 'How did you know that?'"

Yoo Jae-suk then explained, "Heo Kyung-hwan often does those kinds of programs. I talk about Kyung-hwan a lot," and added to the laughter by imitating Heo Kyung-hwan's manner of speaking: "Oh my goodness, how did you watch that?"

Yoo Jae-suk has consistently kept an eye on his junior colleagues' work through his shows. His unusual level of attention—from his own algorithm to programs featuring his junior colleagues—was revealed once again, highlighting his qualities as the "national MC."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.