Husband Forced Sex on Wife After Uterine Fibroid Surgery... "Otherwise, I'd Have to Wait Indefinitely" ("Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell")

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] A wife who said her husband forced her to have sex even after she underwent surgery for uterine fibroids appeared on the show, shocking viewers.

At 9 p.m. on the 5th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell" featured a couple known as the "Still a Couple," who had continued running a gomtang restaurant together for seven years even after getting divorced.

The two remained silent not only while preparing for business but also while cooking. The wife spoke to her husband only to relay customers' orders. They had come to avoid talking because bringing anything up led to arguments.

They finally had dinner together that evening, but they still barely spoke. The wife eventually broke the silence and brought up something from the past, making her husband uncomfortable. She vented her hurt, saying, "Tell me you're sorry for what happened in the past," while her husband retorted, "Are you trying to barge in here and pick a fight? I have things to say, too."

In an interview, the wife said her husband had repeatedly been violent, stating, "He would get drunk, act out, and become violent. He once shoved me into water trying to kill me. He threw whatever he could get his hands on and kicked me. While I was sleeping, he stepped on my abdomen and broke my ribs." She said she even received inpatient treatment. She also revealed that her husband had attempted to force her to have sex, saying, "Even when I said I didn't want to, he said he had to do it. I had surgery for uterine fibroids in 2009 and was discharged a week later. I hadn't recovered yet, but he came at me, saying he was going to have sex." The husband finally stopped when she burst into tears, and the couple has not had sex since.

The husband acknowledged that his behavior had been coercive but said he had not tried again at all after their argument. He nevertheless shocked viewers by saying, "If I didn't pressure her, wouldn't I have to wait indefinitely?"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.