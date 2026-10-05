68-Year-Old Ju Byeong-jin Reveals Secret to His Thick Black Hair: "I've Been Taking Medication for a Long Time; I Dye It as Soon as Gray Hair Appears"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Ju Byeong-jin has revealed the secret behind his youthful appearance and thick hair, which belie his age as someone born in 1958.

On the fifth, comedian Ju Byeong-jin appeared as a guest on tvN STORY's 'Namgyeoseo Mwohage.'

As soon as she saw Ju Byeong-jin that day, Pak Se-ri expressed her delight at meeting him, recalling his heyday.

Pak Se-ri said, "When I was young, I really loved 'Sunday Night.' That's the memory that stands out most," and added, "You look so youthful. I was young back then, so it was several decades ago."

In other words, Ju Byeong-jin's current appearance is not much different from how he looked on television decades ago. Ju Byeong-jin responded with his characteristic witty banter, saying, "That's because I came here in disguise," drawing laughs.

Lee Young-ja also took note of Ju Byeong-jin's unchanged style.

Lee Young-ja said, "I've been seeing you in this style ever since I first came to know you, and you still have it now," referring to the hairstyle Ju Byeong-jin has maintained for many years.

Ju Byeong-jin then opened up about the story behind his hair.

Ju Byeong-jin confessed, "I started dyeing my hair when I began growing white hair, not just a few gray strands. I don't even know how white my hair really is. As soon as it grows out a little, a white band appears here. I've been dyeing it for several decades," acknowledging that he has a great deal of white hair.

He also spoke candidly about how he has continued to maintain his thick hair.

Lee Young-ja remarked, "You can't get thick hair just by trying, can you?" Referring to Ju Byeong-jin's full head of hair, Ju Byeong-jin replied, "There are medications that help hair grow thicker. Some come in liquid form, and there are pills too. I've been taking the medication for a long time. Otherwise, it all would have fallen out."

He explained that he has managed his hair consistently for a long time. Although he has continued dyeing it because of his white hair, he has also maintained its current fullness through separate hair-care efforts.

Born in 1958 and 68 years old this year, Ju Byeong-jin drew attention to the secret behind his youthful appearance by boasting a timeless style and a full head of hair despite the passage of several decades.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.