'Chaebol family’s son-in-law' Park Shin-yang sees his in-laws’ Häagen-Dazs top KRW 100 billion in revenue for the first time—'hit the jackpot'

[Sportschosun | Lee Ge-eun] Häagen-Dazs, known as actor Park Shin-yang’s in-laws’ company, posted its highest-ever revenue last year and surpassed KRW 100 billion for the first time.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service’s Data Analysis, Retrieval and Transfer System (DART) on the 4th, Häagen-Dazs Korea recorded KRW 113.84 billion in revenue during its 37th fiscal year (June 2025 to May 2026), up 15.6% from KRW 98.498 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Operating profit rose 3.9% over the same period, from KRW 3.041 billion to KRW 3.159 billion. However, because revenue grew faster than operating profit, the operating margin edged down from approximately 3.1% to 2.8%.

The strategy of maintaining Häagen-Dazs’ premium brand image while expanding its sales channels to online platforms, convenience stores and hypermarkets, thereby improving accessibility, has been cited as a factor behind the brand’s record performance.

Häagen-Dazs Korea was established in 1991 as a 50-50 joint venture between the family of the late former chairman Baek Jong-geun and US-based General Mills. Park Shin-yang’s wife, Baek Hye-jin, is Baek’s granddaughter. Park married Baek Hye-jin in 2002, and following Baek’s death in 2022, his shares were inherited by his children.

Meanwhile, Park Shin-yang made his debut in the 1996 film “Yuri” and has appeared in numerous hit productions, including the dramas “Lovers in Paris,” “War of Money – Bonus Round,” “Sign,” “Painter of the Wind” and “My Lawyer, Mr. Jo.” He is also currently active as a painter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.