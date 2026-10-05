Husband Who Waterboarded Wife and Broke Her Ribs... "This Is Attempted Murder," Oh Eun-young Fumes ('Oh Eun-young Report: Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Dr. Oh Eun-young expressed outrage over the violence of the husband in the "still a couple" relationship, calling it "attempted murder."

The November 5 episode of MBC's 'Oh Eun-young Report: Marriage Hell,' which aired at 9 p.m., featured a couple who have continued running a gomtang restaurant together for seven years despite divorcing.

The two did not speak while preparing for business or even while cooking. The wife only relayed orders to her husband. They said they had come to avoid talking because they would argue whenever they spoke.

They finally sat down for a meal together that evening, but they remained silent. The wife eventually broke the silence by bringing up events from the past, making her husband uncomfortable. She vented her hurt feelings, saying, "Tell me you're sorry for what happened back then," while her husband retorted, "Are you trying to barge in and pick a fight? I have things to say, too."

In an interview, the wife said her husband had repeatedly abused her. "He got drunk, acted belligerently and became violent. He even put my head in water as if he were trying to kill me. He threw whatever he could get his hands on and kicked me. He stepped on my abdomen while I was sleeping, breaking my ribs," she said, adding that she had to receive inpatient treatment.

She also said that her husband had attempted to force marital sex. "Even when I said I didn't want to, he said he had to do it. In 2009, I underwent surgery for uterine fibroids and was discharged a week later. My body hadn't recovered, but he came at me wanting to have sex," she confessed. The husband stopped only after she burst into tears, and they did not have sex afterward. He admitted that his behavior had been coercive but said he had not attempted it again after they argued. He nevertheless shocked viewers by saying, "If I don't force it, wouldn't I have to wait indefinitely?"

Explaining why he grabbed his wife's head and pushed it into the water, he said, "I can't avoid talking about this. She didn't come home at the time she was supposed to. The children were young, too. What kind of woman is out at dawn, walking around covered in dew? I was furious." He said he had acted that way because he was angry that she came home late. Dr. Oh Eun-young expressed outrage, saying, "This was torture, sadistic violence and attempted murder. Even if the other person did something wrong, the husband's behavior went far beyond the bounds of what is acceptable."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.