Lee Hyori Reveals How Much Her Husband Lee Sang-soon's Jeju Cafe Made Before Closing After Two Years: "It Didn't Make Much Money; Starting a Business Is Hard"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Lee Hyori discussed her husband Lee Sang-soon's experience running a cafe in Jeju and opened up about the harsh realities of starting a cafe.

The July 5 episode of JTBC's entertainment show "Love War" featured a "couple taking time off work" who were struggling with issues involving employment and spending habits. The couple shared various aspects of their lives.

The episode featured a couple who began dating in 2022. The boyfriend had worked as a fitness trainer for about six years, through the end of June this year, before taking a break from work on July 1. His girlfriend had also worked in hospital administration before taking time off on June 1.

While both were currently out of work, they were experiencing conflict over their different spending habits and future career plans. The girlfriend especially drew the cast's attention by revealing that she dreamed of opening a cafe someday.

After hearing this, Lee Hyori immediately brought up the realities of starting a cafe.

Lee Hyori stressed the difficulties of running a cafe, asking, "Do you know how difficult it is to start a cafe?"

Hanhae also shared his experience running a cafe and said he understood Lee Hyori's point.

Hanhae complained, "I'm speaking from experience. I've had a cafe go under. This hits close to home. It wasn't even that long ago. Three or four years ago, it was a place in Sangam-dong that sold yogurt and coffee together. But 2,000 won for a coffee? The coffee franchise next door sells it for 900 won."

He candidly described his experience, saying, "Starting a cafe sounds romantic, but it's truly hell when you think about the rent."

Hanhae offered strong advice: "I ran it for about two years. For six months, I was actually running a business, and for the other 18 months, I was just hanging on. My losses alone came to between 150 million and 200 million won. Don't do it recklessly. Never open a cafe."

Lee Hyori also recalled her husband Lee Sang-soon's experience running a cafe and expressed sympathy over the difficulties of starting one.

Lee Hyori said, "My husband also ran a cafe. Lines stretched for hundreds of meters, and it was chaotic, but even then, he didn't make much money. Cafes are risky."

In fact, Lee Sang-soon's cafe attracted significant attention from the moment it opened. Customers flocked to the cafe after learning that he was running it in Jeju and making the coffee himself. At one point, the interest was so intense that a long line formed in front of the cafe.

The cafe enjoyed immense popularity, drawing more visitors than expected and eventually switching to a reservation-based system. However, according to Lee Hyori, its high profile and large customer base did not necessarily translate into high profits.

Lee Sang-soon ran the cafe in Jeju for about two years, and it ceased operations on May 31, 2024.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.