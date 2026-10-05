Bae Sung-jae upset after wife Kim Da-young's pregnancy was forced into the open: "We wanted to announce it ourselves, but it leaked first"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Announcer Bae Sung-jae revealed why news of his wife Kim Da-young's pregnancy became public earlier than planned. With reports about their pregnancy following their marriage announcement, both said they had wanted to share the news directly with their fans.

On the 5th, a video titled "The Announcement Isn't Mine to Make! Bae's 'Forced Era' as He Returns as a Dad" was posted on the YouTube channel Ko Ppalgan Baechungi [Bae Sung-jae's Ten].

In the video, Bae Sung-jae spent time communicating with fans of his radio show Bae Ten. During the conversation, fans expressed disappointment that news of Kim Da-young's pregnancy had been reported before the couple could announce it themselves.

Bae Sung-jae explained that the pregnancy announcement had been moved up from the original schedule.

Bae Sung-jae offered what was almost an explanation, saying, "I had originally planned to announce it myself around the end of October, around my wife's birthday. But it ended up leaking first."

He emphasized that the decision about when to announce the pregnancy was not his to make.

He said, "That part—the pregnancy announcement—isn't my call. My wife has all the say. In fact, I don't have the authority to disclose it at all."

Since it was private news about Kim Da-young's pregnancy, her wishes took priority in deciding when and how to make the announcement. The couple had reportedly planned to share the news themselves around Kim Da-young's birthday.

When a fan pointed out, "Even the marriage announcement was terrible," Bae Sung-jae also candidly explained why that announcement had been delayed.

Bae Sung-jae said, "Everyone is on edge. I don't think this is about being hurt," adding, "We even coordinated the marriage announcement with the Bae Ten production team."

He continued, "We said, 'Let's do it today' in February, but the announcer team put the brakes on it. Her relationship, marriage and resignation were all happening at once, so they told us, 'Wait a few days.' That's how it happened."

The timing had to be coordinated because Kim Da-young's relationship, marriage and resignation all came into play at once. While understanding the fans' disappointment, Bae Sung-jae explained that he had no choice but to take his wife's circumstances into account.

He repeatedly stressed, "I need to be more considerate of my wife," describing how the couple had centered Kim Da-young in the process of announcing their marriage and pregnancy.

Kim Da-young also recently explained through her own YouTube channel why news of her pregnancy became public earlier than expected.

Kim Da-young said, "Because I hadn't been sharing many updates, I think some of my friends and subscribers were curious or had already guessed. I had originally planned to share the news carefully around my birthday, about a month later, but I ended up announcing my pregnancy a little earlier than expected."

She also explained why she had not immediately disclosed her pregnancy.

Kim Da-young confessed, "It wasn't that I was specifically trying to hide the pregnancy. You never know what might happen before you can safely welcome a baby into your arms, so I wanted to tell people as slowly and carefully as possible."

However, an unexpected photo changed the couple's plans. After attending a soccer match, Kim Da-young posted a photo on social media, and speculation about her pregnancy began among online users who saw it.

Kim Da-young said with a laugh, "I really have no eye for detail, so even after taking the photo, I posted it thinking, 'I did such a good job taking it without my belly showing.' But there were so many people with really sharp eyes."

She added, "I ended up sharing the news along the way," explaining how the pregnancy announcement came earlier than expected.

The couple also revealed that they had planned for Bae Sung-jae to announce the news of their baby himself to fans through his radio show.

Kim Da-young said, "I understand that the news of our marriage was also reported before we could tell people ourselves, which left the Bae Ten staff and listeners somewhat disappointed. So, at least when it came to the news of our baby, we wanted my husband to tell all of you Bae Ten listeners directly on the radio."

But when the pregnancy became known first because of a single photo, they ended up sharing the news in a different way from what they had planned.

Kim Da-young added, "I'm sorry that this happened because I was unintentionally careless. I really want to say that, in our hearts, both my husband and I were thinking a great deal about all of you Bae Ten listeners."

The news of both their marriage and pregnancy reached fans through reports and speculation before the couple could announce it themselves, leaving fans disappointed. Still, both Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young had wanted to share the news directly with their fans. As details emerged about how they carefully considered the timing while prioritizing Kim Da-young's circumstances, their consideration for their fans also became clear.

Meanwhile, Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young met at SBS and became a couple before getting married in May. With the recent news of Kim Da-young's pregnancy, the couple shared the joyful news that they will become parents later this year.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.