'Remarried' 44-year-old Seo Dong-ju won't give up on having a baby: "Third year trying IVF, enduring with gratitude"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Attorney and TV personality Seo Dong-ju opened up about the difficulties of IVF treatment.

On the 14th, a video titled "An Infertility Diary: Severely Diminished Ovarian Reserve" was uploaded to Seo Dong-ju's YouTube channel, 'Seodongju's Tododong.'

Seo Dong-ju said she has been trying IVF for the third year. "Because I have severely diminished ovarian reserve, only one or two follicles develop each month. Sometimes just one egg is retrieved, and sometimes the follicles are completely empty. When that happens, I have to try again the following month," she said.

She continued, "Many people in the media succeed on their first try, but that is not my reality. Still, all I can do is try retrieval each month whenever possible. I wait for the procedure with a nervous heart. Unfortunately, I had to skip this month as well," expressing her disappointment.

However, she expressed her determination to continue IVF with a positive outlook, saying, "Rather than letting sadness consume me, I will try to endure by counting the blessings I have already received and staying grateful. Whether it works out or not, I am grateful. I plan to take a break from retrieval next month, live my everyday life, and then try again."

Seo Dong-ju is the daughter of the late comedian Seo Se-won and broadcaster Seo Jeong-hee. After graduating from the University of San Francisco School of Law, she worked as an attorney in the United States. She remarried someone working in the entertainment industry last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.