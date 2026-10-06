Yoon Suk-min's 60-Year-Old Mother-in-Law Kim Ye-ryeong Looks So Young That People Mistake Them for Sisters: "Her Grandchild Even Called Her Aunt" ('Body')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Kim Ye-ryeong amazed viewers with her youthful appearance, which is so striking that people mistake her for her daughter’s sister despite her being 60. She also shared an anecdote about being called “Aunt” by her grandchild.

Kim Ye-ryeong and her daughter, Kim Su-hyeon, appeared on MBN’s Body Insight, which aired on the 5th.

MC Kim Ki-ri marveled at their appearance in person, saying, "You both look so young that you don’t even look like mother and daughter." When Kim Ki-ri cautiously asked their ages, Kim Ye-ryeong revealed that she was 60, while Kim Su-hyeon was revealed to be 38 and the mother of two elementary school-aged sons, prompting further amazement.

Kim Su-hyeon also shared stories about being mistaken for her mother’s younger sister because her mother looks so young. She said, "When I went out with my mom as a child, people never thought she was my mother. They thought she was my aunt, and sometimes they even thought I was her youngest sibling." She added, "I thought the misunderstanding would disappear as I got older, but now people mistake us for sisters, so I feel like I’m living at a disadvantage."

MC In Gyo-jin asked, "Since she looks so different from the grandmothers around them, the grandchildren must be confused too, right?" Kim Ye-ryeong laughed and replied, "When my grandchild was young, they saw me again after a long time and called me ‘Aunt.’ So the older child scolded the younger one, saying, ‘She’s your mom’s mom!’" She also said, "Sometimes my grandchild’s friends or their grandmothers see me and ask in surprise, ‘Are you really a grandmother?’ Then my grandchild is happy and says, ‘Grandma is young.’"

Meanwhile, Kim Ye-ryeong was born in 1966 and is 60 years old this year. Her son-in-law is former baseball player Yoon Suk-min, who was a star pitcher for the KIA Tigers.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.