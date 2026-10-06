"I Had All My Clothes Taken In by 3 Inches Each": Ahn Jae-hyun, Who Once Gained 17 kg, Returns Skin and Bones

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who once gained 17 kg, has sparked concern—even among a local elderly resident—with his latest appearance looking extremely gaunt.

On the 5th, a video titled "I Don't Know About Seongsu Hot Spots, but I'm Going to My Regular Place" was posted on Ahn Jae-hyun's YouTube channel, "Ahn Jae-hyun."

On his way to the dry cleaner, Ahn Jae-hyun ran into an elderly local resident and greeted them warmly, saying, "It's been a while." When the elderly resident said they had lost as much as 14 kg, he expressed concern, saying, "Why have you lost so much weight? It must be hard. You need to eat well."

The elderly resident then expressed concern about the visibly gaunt Ahn Jae-hyun as well, saying, "Why have you lost so much weight? You don't look good now that you've lost weight." They continued, "Is it because you don't have anything to eat? If you don't have any food, I'll give you some," showing a warm, caring attitude toward Ahn Jae-hyun.

Ahn Jae-hyun told the production crew, "I've lost so much weight that I had all my clothes taken in by about three inches each." The crew was surprised when he picked up an armful of clothes from the dry cleaner, and Ahn Jae-hyun said, "I have a lot of pants that were altered."

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-hyun recently revealed that he had bulked up from about 60 kg to 77 kg, saying, "I was cast in a drama with a bed scene and needed a muscular physique." However, he drew attention by appearing in the video looking as though he had lost weight rapidly.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.