Joo Byung-jin Still Traumatized 26 Years After a False “Honey Trap” Accusation: "The Wound in My Heart Will Never Heal"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Joo Byung-jin opened up about the pain he endured after being falsely accused of sexual assault in the past. Although he was acquitted after a legal battle, he confessed that the wounds from that time have still not healed.

On the 5th, tvN STORY's "Namgyeoseo Mwo Hage" featured Joo Byung-jin and Lee Kyung-kyu meeting in person for the first time in 36 years and discussing broadcasting and life.

That day, Joo Byung-jin looked back on his successful years as a businessman and said he regretted making money his sole goal.

He said, "What I still regret is that my goal was to make money. But that was an incredibly naive dream. I made money, but the sense of emptiness was indescribable. I had only a first goal; I had no next dream."

He continued, "Once I achieved that, I should have set another goal for where I wanted to go, but I wandered. Then, as I felt frustrated and as if dark clouds were gathering, I realized that the world was becoming frightening."

Joo Byung-jin, who was at the height of his career as a broadcaster and businessman, endured a series of hardships, including being detained on sexual assault charges in 2000.

He was acquitted after a two-year legal battle, but the emotional wounds he suffered during the process remained even after many years had passed.

Joo Byung-jin said, "It is a grave sin to ruin someone else's life out of your own greed," adding, "If you ruin a life, you have to live those long years in darkness. The pain is indescribable."

In particular, he revealed, "The wounds in my heart will never heal. They will continue to torment me until I die," conveying the deep pain left by the incident.

He also shared an anecdote about unexpectedly saving another person's life during a difficult period.

Joo Byung-jin recalled that one day, when he went to the Han River because he was emotionally distressed, he found someone in a dangerous situation on a bridge.

He approached carefully so as not to startle the person, led them to safety, and then sat with them and talked.

He recalled, "The person suddenly burst into tears." He added that they moved to a nearby street food stall, where he listened to the person's story.

Joo Byung-jin said, "I went there in a similar state, but I advised that person, 'Don't give in to despair.' Then I handed them over to the police and left." It was a story of how, at a place he had visited while carrying his own pain, he encountered someone else's suffering and reached out.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.