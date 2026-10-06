Kim Min's 'I Live Alone' House Under Street-View Scrutiny—Then a Twist? "No Meter in Sight," New Counterargument Emerges

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A new counterargument has emerged against allegations that actor Kim Min's life in an old house on "I Live Alone" was fabricated.

As some netizens questioned the use of a generator based on old street-view images and utility poles near the house, a commenter who identified themselves as a field employee of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) suggested that the electricity service contract may have been terminated, saying, "The meter is not visible."

On MBC's "I Live Alone," which aired on the 2nd, Kim Min was shown living in an approximately 90-year-old house in Dongducheon.

Kim Min ran a generator from the morning to supply electricity to the house and personally repaired the space by applying cement to the cracked floor. He grilled meat over a wood fire, tore into a whole baguette, and went on to do woodworking and martial arts training, showing viewers his unconventional daily life.

The house was introduced as belonging not to Kim Min but to an acquaintance with longstanding ties to his family. Kim Min explained that he uses the space, owned by someone who travels overseas, while staying in Korea.

The unusual lifestyle attracted attention after the broadcast, but some netizens searched for images of the house from the past and raised questions.

A post comparing the house's street-view image, dated July, with footage from the broadcast was uploaded to an online community.

The yard was overgrown with grass in the street-view image, while the area appeared tidier in the broadcast and some structures also looked different. This led to speculation that the space had been prepared ahead of filming.

The scene in which Kim Min operated a generator became the focus of the debate. Some questioned why he was using a generator despite utility poles and wires being visible around the house. Others suspected that the house actually had an electricity supply, pointing to electronic appliances such as a refrigerator and speakers inside.

This time, however, a commenter who identified themselves as "a KEPCO field worker" offered a different interpretation.

Based on the broadcast footage, the commenter claimed that the service line bringing electricity to the house and the meter box remained in place, but that no electricity meter could be seen inside.

They suggested that a previous user may have terminated the electricity service contract and had the meter removed after leaving the house unused for an extended period.

The explanation suggests that the presence of utility poles and wires nearby alone does not prove that the house currently receives electricity. If the service contract had been terminated, Kim Min may have been using a generator whenever necessary during his temporary stays.

However, the commenter's actual identity has not been verified. The claims that the electricity meter was removed and that the service contract may have been terminated are also speculative, based on the broadcast footage, and do not represent KEPCO's official position.

Online reactions were mixed. Some said it was reasonable to question the lifestyle shown on the program, while others countered that using a generator would not be unusual for a space used temporarily by someone traveling between Korea and overseas.

Some also said it was excessive to scrutinize the meter after examining the street-view images.

The fact that the yard had been tidied does not by itself prove that the lifestyle was staged. The circumstances surrounding the property's upkeep between the street-view imagery and the broadcast, the exact filming date, and the actual electricity supply have not been confirmed.

The material presented so far consists of online allegations and counterarguments; there is no confirmation that the broadcast was deliberately staged.

Meanwhile, Kim Min revealed a side of his daily life that differed from his intense image in his work through his appearance on "I Live Alone." His hands-on lifestyle of repairing the house and preparing his own meals drew attention, while online debate has expanded from the old house's exterior to the way it receives electricity.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.