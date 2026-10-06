Don't They Think About Their Adolescent Son? Eli Kim and Ji Yeon-soo's Child-Support War: "850,000 Won a Month? I Gave 10 Million Won"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Eli Kim, a former member of UKISS, and his ex-wife, Ji Yeon-soo, are embroiled in a conflict over remarks concerning child support.

Eli Kim posted a lengthy statement on his account on the 5th. He began, "I saw comments saying that I was a piece of trash or stingy with child support. I didn't want to discuss this issue publicly, but I want to explain how the 850,000 won in child support was determined."

Eli Kim explained, "I didn't want to put a price tag on my son's well-being. Rather than giving him a fixed amount, I sent money whenever he needed something. Whenever he needed to buy something for school, eat out, or had an expense related to him, I sent money. For three to four months, I sent about $6,000 to $8,000 every month, or approximately 8 million to 10 million won."

He added, "I saw Ji Yeon-soo say on 'Kang Ho-dong's Bapsim' that I wasn't paying child support. The money I sent may not have been officially designated as child support, but from my perspective, it was money I sent to support my son's life. At the time, it was during the pandemic, and I was working for minimum wage. Much of the money I sent came from limited savings, and I was worried that I might go into debt as I sent as much as I could. That's why the child-support amount was set at 850,000 won. I still give my son spending money when I can see him and on holidays."

Eli Kim and Ji Yeon-soo were a couple with an 11-year age gap. They married in 2014 and had a son, Min-su, but divorced six years later in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo later said on television that the minimum child-support payment for the youngest child was 640,000 won, but she was receiving 850,000 won in child support. She also said that she was working part-time at a gomtang restaurant because it was difficult to make a living on child support alone.

As criticism of Eli Kim poured in, he stepped forward to explain himself. Of course, because Eli Kim and Ji Yeon-soo are divorced, Eli Kim has no reason to support Ji Yeon-soo's livelihood or living expenses. Child support is money for their son, not Ji Yeon-soo, so some criticisms—such as "Ji Yeon-soo is living in a small house while paying rent" and "How will Ji Yeon-soo make a living now that she is divorced?"—have no basis. That said, Eli Kim cannot simply act as though he is beyond reproach. From a parent's perspective, paying child support for one's child is simply a matter of course. The fact that he paid child support every month, or that he paid lump sums totaling 30 million won—10 million won per month for three months—is not extraordinary.

Above all, voices of concern are emerging because consideration for their son is absent from the actions of Eli Kim and Ji Yeon-soo.

It was their personal freedom to choose divorce for their own reasons, but at least their remorse over not being able to be together with their child and having caused him the wounds and sense of absence that followed should take precedence over the amount of child support. Even so, six years after their divorce, Ji Yeon-soo and Eli Kim continue to turn on each other, claiming that the other is lying. Ji Yeon-soo appeals to her financial hardship and plays up her personal story whenever she speaks, while Eli Kim openly posts photos from his remarriage wedding on social media and talks about his happiness.

Min-su was born in 2016 and is 11 years old this year. He is at an age when he is entering puberty. How will he take his parents' behavior at such a sensitive and emotionally vulnerable time? The details of their story need only be known to the two of them. Now is the time to stop rubbing salt in their son's wounds, if only for his sake.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.