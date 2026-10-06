Lee Kyung-kyu Personally Addresses Health Scare Rumors Over "Slurred Speech": "I Cut Drinking Gatherings Down to Once a Week"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Lee Kyung-kyu personally addressed recent rumors that he was experiencing health problems.

After releasing his fitness assessment results and saying he had no health problems, he also revealed changes to his lifestyle, including starting to exercise and cutting drinking gatherings down to once a week.

On the Kstar program 'Namgyeoseo Mwohage,' which aired on the 5th, Ju Byeong-jin and Lee Kyung-kyu met in person for the first time in 36 years and talked about broadcasting and life.

When Pak Se-ri asked, "Are you healthy?" Lee Kyung-kyu replied, "Of course I am."

He then brought up the recent rumors about his health and took out his fitness assessment report.

Lee Kyung-kyu said, "I saw reports recently saying that rumors were circulating that my health was not good. They said I sounded slurred," adding, "So I took a fitness test conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government."

The test results he shared showed a score of 55 out of 100. Lee Kyung-kyu also explained why his score was somewhat low with his trademark wit.

He said, "Even though I am older, I was supposed to take the test at a facility where seniors are assessed, but I couldn't do that because of my pride, so I went to a place for ordinary adults instead. As a result, my score came out a little low," drawing laughter.

He also revealed the lifestyle changes he had made to manage his health. Lee Kyung-kyu, who had usually enjoyed drinking, said he had recently started exercising and cut his drinking gatherings down to about once a week.

Earlier, Lee Kyung-kyu was swept up in rumors of health problems after people reacted to a YouTube video by saying that he sounded less articulate than usual. He said he received messages expressing concern about his health not only from people who had watched the video but also from acquaintances.

At the time, Lee Kyung-kyu explained, "It wasn't slurred speech. My throat was hoarse because I was angry." During this broadcast as well, he maintained that he was healthy and personally shared his fitness test results and recent activities.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-kyu's agency also called the health rumors "completely unfounded." It said he had been somewhat tired due to a lack of sleep during the YouTube shoot, dismissing speculation that he had health problems.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.