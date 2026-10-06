Jang Jae-in Signs Exclusive Contract with Song Haye's Agency, Set to Broaden Mainstream Appeal

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Jang Jae-in is finally broadening her mainstream appeal.

Niche Music announced on the 6th that it had signed an exclusive contract with Jang Jae-in.

The agency stated, "Jang Jae-in is an artist with a distinctive vocal tone unlike anyone else's, her own unique language, and a clear musical identity." It added, "While respecting Jang Jae-in's unique musical identity, we will provide our full support so that she can present music that more people can naturally relate to and enjoy."

Jang Jae-in rose to prominence through Mnet's 'Superstar K2' in 2010. The judges, including Yoon Jong Shin, applauded her unique vocal tone, powerful singing style, and accomplished songwriting skills. She later made her official debut with 'Please,' an OST track for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s drama 'Athena: Goddess of War,' and went on to establish her own musical world by releasing a range of songs.

Jang Jae-in especially drew attention with her outspoken remarks. She revealed her tragic past, including experiences of group bullying and sexual assault, and also exposed former Winner member Nam Tae-hyun's two-timing scandal. More recently, she began communicating with the public through her YouTube channel.

Through this exclusive contract, Jang Jae-in is embarking on a new transformation while maintaining her identity and connecting with a broader audience.

The agency said, "We will expand the ways in which more people can discover and relate to Jang Jae-in's music while preserving her unique style." It added, "We plan to create a new chapter for Jang Jae-in through various content, including new music, live performances, and festivals, so we ask for your continued interest and support."

Niche Music is a label representing Song Haye and Yoo Yong-ho.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.