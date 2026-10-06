8TURN's Berlin-to-Copenhagen European Tour a Smash Hit Across Eight Cities... The U.S. Is Next

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] 8TURN is continuing its global activities.

8TURN wrapped up the European leg of its second world tour, "8TURN TRACE," in Copenhagen on the 2nd (local time). Since the 15th of last month, the group has toured eight European cities, including Berlin and Cologne in Germany, Warsaw in Poland, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Paris in France, London in the United Kingdom, Helsinki in Finland, and Copenhagen in Denmark.

The Copenhagen concert, which brought the European tour to a close, opened with "Bulssi." The group then performed songs from its active repertoire, including "Tic-Tac," "If This Is How It's Going to Be, in the Next Life," "Sketch," "Lego," and "Stage Fright," along with solo and unit stages by the members. The members also presented a cover of Ateez's "BOUNCY," selected through a pre-tour fan vote, as well as dance challenges, talent-show segments, aegyo moments, and a reveal session, creating special memories for the audience. The atmosphere grew even hotter when 8TURN unveiled a performance of "BESSAME," a new song released by surprise, for the first time.

8TURN said, "We are sincerely grateful to everyone who came to our concerts. We are such small beings in this vast world, so we are deeply thankful to have TURNING, the official name of our fandom, waiting for us. We worked incredibly hard while preparing for this tour because we wanted to show you more diverse and impressive sides of ourselves, and we think we will continue to remember how much you enjoyed the shows even after they ended. We will grow further with the energy you gave us and come back again, so please always stay by our side and watch over us."

8TURN will now take the stage in the Americas. Beginning in New York on the 20th, the group will tour 11 cities across the region, including Columbus, Orlando, Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. It will conclude the tour in Mexico City on November 16.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.