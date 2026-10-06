Yoon Seo-bin to Release New Song 'Glow' on the 6th, Making a Comeback After 11 Months

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun] Singer and actor Yoon Seo-bin is set to release a new song.

Yoon Seo-bin will release the single 'Glow' at 6 p.m. on the 6th. 'Glow' is his first new release in 11 months, following 'Now My Playlist Full of Breakup Songs,' released last November.

The title track, 'Glow,' is

a mid-tempo hip-hop R&B track that blends vintage guitar sounds with a laid-back groove. It sings of a small light that always watches over loved ones, even in a chaotic world as darkness falls, while gradually conveying wistful, warm emotions over a simple beat. The song captures a sincere desire to stay by each other's side and continue shining together for a long time, even in quiet moments.

Yoon Seo-bin also participated directly in writing the lyrics and composing the song with talented producer Dr.JO, adding authenticity through sincere words and melodies.

Yoon Seo-bin is also continuing his active career as an actor. He is currently starring in the title role of the musical 'James Byron Dean,' which is being staged at Link Art Center Dream in Daehangno through the 18th. The production depicts the final five minutes before James Dean's death.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.