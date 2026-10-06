Kim Jong-min to Become a Father One Year After Marriage... Wife 11 Years Younger, 17 Weeks Pregnant

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Jong-min is set to become a father about a year after getting married.

As his wife enters her 17th week of pregnancy, he revealed that he had abstained from alcohol for a year and taken care of his health in preparation for having a child.

On The Return of Superman, which will air on KBS2 on the 7th, MC Kim Jong-min will personally announce his wife's pregnancy.

During the episode, Kim Jong-min will announce, "I'm a father now," adding, "My wife is 17 weeks pregnant."

After marrying his non-celebrity wife, who is 11 years younger than him, last year, he had been preparing to start a family and expressed his joy at becoming an expectant father.

He has especially drawn attention by revealing that he even changed his lifestyle while waiting for a child. Kim Jong-min said, "I abstained from alcohol and took care of my health for a year so we could have a child," adding, "I think the baby came to us quickly thanks to that."

He will also reveal when he first learned of his wife's pregnancy, details of a pregnancy-related dream, and the baby's sex.

After watching the daily lives of families raising children as an MC on The Return of Superman, Kim Jong-min will now share the story of his own child.

Ralral, who co-hosts the show, and the production team also congratulated him. The production team said, "Ralral and all of us on the production team celebrated the news of MC Kim Jong-min's child together," adding, "Kim Jong-min has closely watched the stories of experienced parents through The Return of Superman. We hope you look forward to seeing a new side of him as an expectant father."

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-min married his non-celebrity wife, who is 11 years younger than him, last year. His pregnancy announcement and the full story will be revealed on The Return of Superman, airing on the 7th at 8:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.