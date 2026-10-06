Hwang Jung-eum, after exposing alleged infidelity and getting divorced, confesses, "I want to go back to 2015, before I got married"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Hwang Jung-eum drew attention by saying that if she could turn back time, she would return to 2015, before she got married.

On the 5th, Hwang Jung-eum held a Q&A session with fans through her social media.

Hwang Jung-eum said, "It has already been five months since I started YouTube," adding, "I wanted to hold a Q&A session where we could chat among ourselves to express my gratitude to those who visit and support my channel."

She then encouraged fans to freely ask questions about things they had been curious about. A variety of questions about her daily life came in, and Hwang Jung-eum responded candidly.

When a fan asked, "What do you do when you need time alone or feel stressed?" Hwang Jung-eum replied, "I eat a lot," eliciting laughter. Asked when she most enjoys spending time with her two sons, she answered, "When I hike up Namsan with my dogs."

In particular, when asked, "If you could turn back time, when would you most want to return to?" Hwang Jung-eum answered, "Before I got married. 2015."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married Lee Young-don, a businessman and former professional golfer, in 2016, and they have two sons. The couple went through a divorce crisis once but later reunited.

However, Hwang Jung-eum later directly raised suspicions of infidelity by repeatedly posting messages and photos on social media that hinted at her husband's affair. At the time, she attracted attention by continuing to make candid revelations, including posting social media content from a woman linked to her husband.

Eventually, the couple broke up again, and Hwang Jung-eum announced in February 2024 that she was in the process of filing for divorce. Their divorce mediation was later finalized, legally ending their marriage.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.