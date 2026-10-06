Seong Hyeonju Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Her 8-Year-Old Son Who Passed Away Six Years Ago: "I Stayed by His Side in the ICU for 1,000 Days"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Seong Hyeonju shed tears as she recalled her son, who passed away six years ago.

On the 5th, the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup' featured comedians who debuted together in the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) 22nd open-recruitment class.

That day, Seong Hyeonju cautiously opened up about her late first son while discussing her essay, 'Your Well-being,' which contains accounts of him.

"My child lived without regaining consciousness for about 1,000 days. It is a book about the people I met while caring for my child, those who gave me strength, and those who helped me keep going," she said. "I am grateful that so many people have read it."

Seong Hyeonju said, "I gave birth in 2014, and my child was in an accident at the age of five. I said goodbye to him when he was eight." She added, "He was in the intensive care unit without regaining consciousness for 1,000 days."

"My child passed away on Christmas Day," she said. "We stopped all the medications and waited beside him for him to pass away. We had expected it, so the time it took to go from the hospital room to the morgue was quite short."

She then recalled the moment she saw her son's face for the last time in the morgue. "When we arrived at the morgue, I closed my child's eyes for the last time," Seong Hyeonju said. "After I closed them and turned around, all of my 22nd-class classmates were standing behind me in long black padded coats. I wondered how they had remembered and come." She shed tears. She added, "They all quietly came and stood by us during the funeral," expressing her gratitude to her classmates for staying by her side.

"I may not have enjoyed wealth and fame as a comedian, but gaining such good friends made me think that becoming a comedian was truly the right decision," Seong Hyeonju said. "I want to take this opportunity to tell my classmates that I am truly grateful for giving me such great strength back then."

She also made one request to her classmates. "You can invite me to happy occasions such as a child's first-birthday celebration, but you don't because you worry that I might think of my child," Seong Hyeonju said. "I actually want to go and celebrate more enthusiastically. Not only my classmates, but everyone, please feel free to invite me and treat me more comfortably."

Meanwhile, Seong Hyeonju debuted in 2007 as a comedian in the 22nd KBS open-recruitment class and married in 2011. She welcomed her son Seohu in 2014, but suffered the loss of him in 2020. She gave birth to her daughter Jihu last September.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.