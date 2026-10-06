Song Ji-ho and Kim So-ri to Marry in October, Creating an 'Actor Couple'

Song Ji-ho (left) and Kim So-ri. Photo courtesy of AALIA Studio (AALIA)

[Sportschosun, Jeong Bit] Actor Song Ji-ho is set to marry singer-actress Kim So-ri, his longtime girlfriend, bringing their love to fruition.

Inyeon Entertainment, Song Ji-ho's agency, announced on the 6th, "Our actor Song Ji-ho will tie the knot with his celebrity colleague, his soon-to-be bride, and begin a beautiful life as a married couple," while releasing romantic wedding photos.

Song Ji-ho's bride is actress and singer Kim So-ri. After dating for a long time, the two are getting married based on their trust in each other.

The wedding photos released ahead of the ceremony show the beautiful bride-to-be Kim So-ri flaunting her striking features and elegant wedding dress, alongside a happy Song Ji-ho, drawing attention.

Song Ji-ho made his debut in the 2013 film Friend: The Great Legacy. With solid acting skills, he has built an impressive filmography through various works, including Lovely Runner and Doctor Cha, and remained active until recently. In particular, in the KBS2 drama Eunaehaneun Dojeongnima, which concluded in February this year, he played Hong Dae-il, the older brother of Hong Eun-jo (Nam Ji-hyun). From the beginning of the series through its finale, he showcased a broad acting range, moving freely between comedy and serious drama.

The bride-to-be, Kim So-ri, debuted as a singer in 2016 and has moved between various television programs and stages, including activities with Real Girls Project (R.G.P.), the variety show Somebody 2, the drama THE iDOLM@STER.KR: Dreaming, and the survival variety show Mix Nine. She also delivered a strong performance as Hansol, the vocalist of the band in the Korean-Indian co-production Netflix film Made in Korea (Again, in Seoul), which was released last March.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.