Lee Jung-jae Keeps His Father's Death Private While Fulfilling Official Engagements... Agency Unaware of His Grief

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] It has belatedly been revealed that actor Lee Jung-jae recently held his father's funeral.

He reportedly quietly bade farewell to his father with family members without informing officials at his agency of the death.

According to a MyDaily report on the 6th, Lee Jung-jae completed the funeral rites after his father passed away, with only family members in attendance. The funeral was held without notifying the outside world of the death, and word gradually spread among those around him afterward.

The outlet reported that Lee Jung-jae did not inform officials at his agency of the death either. It was explained that this decision reflected his wish to quietly share his grief with his family.

An entertainment-industry source told the outlet, "At Lee Jung-jae's strong request, the death was not disclosed to people outside the family or those around him, and only family members gathered to share their grief as quietly as possible."

Lee Jung-jae is also reported to have attended his scheduled official engagements after holding his father's funeral.

He appeared at a fashion brand event held at the Seoul Museum of Art last month. The outlet reported that attendees at the time were unaware of his father's death.

Lee Jung-jae made his debut in 1993 and rose to stardom through the drama "Sandglass." He later showcased a range of characters in films including "City of the Rising Sun," "The New World," "The Face Reader," "Assassination," and "Deliver Us from Evil."

He gained global attention through Netflix's "Squid Game" and won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. That same year, he made his directorial debut with the film "Hunt."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.