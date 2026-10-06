Kim Min’s Home Even Came Under Scrutiny Over ‘I Live Alone’ Staging Allegations... KEPCO Employee Weighs In on Generator Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] As allegations that Kim Min’s old house in Dongducheon was staged for I Live Alone continue to spread, a media outlet visited the site to verify signs of actual daily life. While some of the show’s “Bali-like vibe” had disappeared, traces of Kim Min’s life—including a punching bag, handmade chairs and a generator—remained.

Recently, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s I Live Alone showed Kim Min staying in a roughly 90-year-old house in Dongducheon.

Kim Min relied on a generator for electricity, filled in a damaged floor with cement himself, and even took up woodworking and martial arts training, presenting a rugged, off-the-grid lifestyle. The episode attracted considerable attention, with its viewership rating peaking at 8.4%.

However, allegations that the episode had been staged emerged unexpectedly soon after it aired. Some pointed out that the house looked different in Street View imagery captured last July, while others questioned why Kim used a generator when there was a utility pole near the house. The appearance of items resembling a refrigerator and a router also prompted claims that the show had deliberately created the concept of an “old house without electricity.”

As the controversy grew, The Fair News visited Kim Min’s old house in Dongducheon on the 5th.

According to the outlet’s report, the punching bag seen on the show was still hanging at the site. A wooden chair and table reportedly made by Kim Min, wooden pallets and various work materials also remained throughout the property. The generator that had drawn attention was still there as well.

On the other hand, the large parasol that had added an exotic atmosphere to the show was nowhere to be seen. A painting on the building’s exterior had also been covered with a blue tarp, making the site look different from how it appeared on the program.

Kim Min personally explained the reasons for the changes. As more people began identifying the house’s location and visiting, he temporarily folded away the parasol because it was easily visible from outside. The painting on the wall was also covered to protect his privacy, as it could serve as a marker identifying the house.

He also addressed the questions surrounding the refrigerator. In response to criticism that there was a refrigerator in a house without electricity, Kim Min explained that it was not a new appliance he had brought in for his own use but an item that had been in the house for a long time.

The house is not a vacation home owned by Kim Min but an old house belonging to an acquaintance with whom he has shared a long-standing relationship. Kim Min said he began using it because it was a place where they had built memories over the years, and he felt it would be better to gradually repair and stay there than leave the house vacant for a long time.

The photo of actress Shim Eun-ha hanging in the house was also left behind as a memento of the actress the acquaintance had liked. The old refrigerator had likewise been left there for the same reason.

Meanwhile, an internet user who identified himself as a field employee of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) offered the opinion that even if the incoming power line and meter box remain, the electricity contract may have been terminated if the actual electricity meter is missing.

I Live Alone previously faced a production controversy over Jun Hyun-moo’s spontaneous trip to Kazakhstan, leading some to analyze that stricter standards are being applied to Kim Min’s episode as well. Nevertheless, many of the everyday tools and work-related traces shown on the program were still present at the site. With Kim Min’s explanation that he covered some conspicuous features because more people began visiting after the broadcast, attention is focused on how far the controversy will continue.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.