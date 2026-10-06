Jang Won-young Spotted by Surprise at a Mountain Gym... Sprays on Mosquito Repellent, Works Out and Even Reads

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] IVE's Jang Won-young was spotted at a “sans-jang,” an outdoor gym in the mountains, amusing viewers.

On the 5th, IVE's official social media accounts released images of the members transformed into heroes ahead of the release of their new mini-album on the 26th.

Through teaser content titled "HERO IN EVERYWHERE" (meaning "a hero everywhere"), released ahead of its new album, IVE showed the members transformed into different heroes in various parts of Seoul.

Among them, a figure believed to be Jang Won-young drew attention after being spotted at a "sans-jang," an outdoor gym set up in the mountains.

In the photos, the figure worked out diligently using the equipment, then lay on a bench and leisurely read a book. She even sprayed mosquito repellent on herself, appearing to make the most of the sans-jang and drawing laughs. Her unusual workout look, featuring flashy styling with a pink dress paired with yellow boots, evoked the arrival of an extraordinary "hero."

The other members also transformed into heroes in their own ways. They handed balloons to children at an amusement park, mopped the floor of a subway platform and rode bicycles along the Han River, traveling throughout downtown Seoul. The IVE members' transformation into "everyday heroes" who help people in their own ways during ordinary life brought smiles to those who watched.

Meanwhile, IVE will pre-release the title track "Looks Can Kill" on the 19th before releasing its new mini-album, "Looks Can Kill," on the 26th. The album is built around the "girl hero" concept, another "Another Ego," following the Cupid and magical girl concepts IVE has previously presented.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.