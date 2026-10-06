Go Woo-ri, Nearing Her Due Date, Hit by a Bolt from the Blue: "We're Screwed—Her Husband Going on a U.S. Business Trip on the Due Date?" Heated Debate

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Go Woo-ri, a former member of girl group Rainbow, is nearing her due date. A story about her being caught off guard by news of her husband's business trip to the United States has once again drawn attention.

Go Woo-ri previously made headlines after sharing how she learned that her husband was planning a business trip to the United States shortly before her due date.

On the 25th, Go Woo-ri's YouTube channel posted a video titled 'My Husband Says He's Going on a Business Trip on Our Baby's Due Date... I First Heard About It on Our Babymoon.' The video showed Go Woo-ri on a babymoon in Guam with her husband.

During the trip, Go Woo-ri heard from her husband that he might have to travel to the United States for work around the time of her due date. She was caught off guard and asked, "What am I supposed to do if you go on a business trip on the due date?" She then reacted awkwardly, saying, "Oh no, I'm screwed."

Go Woo-ri nevertheless said she understood her husband's frequent business trips. She explained, "I'm fairly understanding when work makes things unavoidable," adding, "This is a time when we need to work hard and earn money, and I have to understand it for the sake of our child."

Even so, she honestly shared her feelings ahead of the birth, saying, "I may talk like this, but the truth is, I'm scared," and, "I'll be able to do this, right?"

Later, Go Woo-ri gave an awkward laugh when the issue of her husband going on a business trip around her due date became a topic of discussion, saying, "My husband is taking a lot of heat."

She continued, "There seems to be a debate among people. Some say, 'It's work, so these things can happen,' while others say, 'No matter how important the work is, this isn't acceptable. I don't think that's right,'" describing the range of opinions.

She added, "I think everyone sees things differently. Since it's work, I feel there's not much he can do," and joked, "We even moved into a new home, so we have to work hard and make money. We really raked it in," drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Go Woo-ri married a businessman five years older than her in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.