I Messaged Late Park Ji-sun on KakaoTalk, and the "1" Disappeared... Her Father's Reply After Keeping His Daughter's Phone Moves Her to Tears

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Jang Hyo-in recalled the moment when the unread indicator disappeared from a message she had sent to the late Park Ji-sun.

The person who read the message was Park Ji-sun's father, who has kept his daughter's cellphone to this day.

A video titled "The Legendary 22nd-Cohort Retreat, Part 2: The Reality of the Comedians' Retreat," released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup" on the fifth, showed fellow comedians from the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)'s 22nd cohort remembering Park Ji-sun, who passed away before them.

Jang Hyo-in said that whenever she missed Park Ji-sun, she sent messages to the late comedian's KakaoTalk account.

She confessed, "Sometimes I wanted so badly to call out to Jisun that I once sent a KakaoTalk message saying, 'Jisun, happy birthday. I miss you so much.'"

Then one day, the "1" displayed next to the message disappeared. Jang Hyo-in recalled, "My heart sank when the '1' suddenly disappeared."

The person who read the message was Park Ji-sun's father. He had kept the cellphone his daughter used and called Jang Hyo-in directly after checking her message.

Jang Hyo-in said, "Her father called right away and once told me, 'You were surprised, right? I wanted to give you that feeling, too.'"

The bond between Park Ji-sun's father and her colleagues continues to this day. Jang Hyo-in said, "I still contact Jisun's father from time to time. Whenever we have a gathering of our cohort, I always get in touch with him," adding, "He said he hoped we would not forget Jisun and would remember her for a long time."

She also explained why she informs him about gatherings in advance. "I contact him beforehand because I worry that he might hear about them through another article and start having all sorts of thoughts," she said.

Her father welcomed the colleagues' messages and reportedly asked them to be sure to inform him whenever there was a family celebration or bereavement.

Jang Hyo-in conveyed her father's words: "I feel I should do the things Jisun would have done, at least in her place. So please don't count Jisun out just because she isn't here. Tell me, at least, so I can do my part."

The story of a father who has preserved his daughter's cellphone and continues to listen for news from her colleagues, along with the colleagues who have not forgotten the late comedian and continue to check in, added to the poignancy.

Park Ji-sun made her debut in 2007 as a member of the 22nd cohort of comedians recruited through KBS's open audition and appeared on shows including "Gag Concert." She passed away in November 2020, and her 22nd-cohort colleagues are preparing a commemorative performance ahead of the 20th anniversary of their debut in 2027.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.