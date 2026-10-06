Do Kyung-wan Returns to KBS After 5 Years and 8 Months Away... The Return of the Original MC of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Do Kyung-wan is returning to his former home network, KBS, five years and eight months after leaving the broadcaster.

He shared the show's beginnings as an original MC of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.' This time, he is joining as a Fun-Staurant chef to showcase the cooking skills he has honed for his family.

Airing every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. on Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) 2TV, 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant'—hereinafter 'Fun-Staurant'—is an observational cooking variety show in which stars known for having a discerning palate take on the role of Fun-Staurant chefs. They reveal their everyday lives centered on food and introduce dishes they want to share with many people. The show has received steady love from viewers for seven years by offering the fun of both mukbang and cooking broadcasts, as well as the stars' unexpected charms.

Against this backdrop, a familiar face will appear on 'Fun-Staurant,' airing October 8. Do Kyung-wan, the founding original MC who helped launch the show in 2019, will return—this time as a Fun-Staurant chef. In particular, his appearance marks his return to KBS after five years and eight months, making it all the more noteworthy.

During a recent studio recording for 'Fun-Staurant,' Do Kyung-wan said, "It has been a long time, and I am greeting you as a Fun-Staurant chef at my old home, 'Fun-Staurant.' I am Do Kyung-wan, the original MC Manager Do." He then added, "I have come to KBS for the first time in five years and eight months," unable to hide his excitement and nervousness. Lee Yeon-bok, the head of the judging panel, and the other members of the 'Fun-Staurant' family warmly welcomed Do Kyung-wan, reportedly filling the studio with warm smiles.

Through 'Fun-Staurant,' Do Kyung-wan will reveal all the cooking skills he has honed during the five years and eight months since declaring himself a freelancer. He is said to be a genuinely skilled cook who can whip up practically anything, even filleting fish. Viewers can look forward to his signature dishes, which have completely won over not only the palates of his children, Yeon-woo and Ha-young, but also that of Jang Yoon-jeong, a renowned gourmet in the entertainment industry.

The production team of 'Fun-Staurant' stated, "Do Kyung-wan has returned to KBS after five years and eight months. It seems even more meaningful that his first program back is 'Fun-Staurant,' where he served as an original MC." The team added, "Viewers will see not only Do Kyung-wan's cheerful side, which many people have loved, but also his extraordinary devotion to his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, which has earned him the nickname 'Do Chaekbagaji,' his love for his family, his sincere stories, and his signature cooking skills. We ask for your interest and anticipation."

Do Kyung-wan's return after five years and eight months will be featured on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' airing Thursday, October 8, at 8:30 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.