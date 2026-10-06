'Legs Down to the Bone': Go Hyun-jung Shares Update Amid Health Concerns, Enjoying a Hearty Meal with Chopsticks

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Go Hyun-jung has sparked concern with her extremely thin figure, but she has personally shared a glimpse of herself eating.

On the 6th, Go Hyun-jung posted photos on her social media with the caption, "VALENTINO in PARIS♥".

The photos showed Go Hyun-jung attending a fashion show by a luxury brand in Paris, France.

That day, Go Hyun-jung paired a pink dress with patterned tights and studded shoes, creating an elegant yet distinctive look. Her noticeably thinner legs and overall gaunt appearance drew attention. Earlier, she was captured briefly losing her balance and stumbling while posing at the fashion show, prompting concern among some fans. Although the incident was reportedly caused by her high heels, some netizens voiced concern that her extremely thin figure may have been a factor.

Perhaps conscious of the concern, Go Hyun-jung also shared footage of herself enjoying a meal after the fashion show. She ate pizza and used chopsticks to pick up food from a grill.

Earlier, Go Hyun-jung appeared on Kang Min-kyung's YouTube channel in May and opened up about how difficult it had been to eat freely because of health problems.

At the time, Go Hyun-jung said, "People say that I have no energy, and I really don't. I used to love eating, but food just doesn't go down well. I really like gimbap too, but I only eat two or three pieces. I'm so afraid that something might happen if I eat. I hate getting a stomachache from eating something."

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung will star in the upcoming film 'A Mark Against Thee'.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.